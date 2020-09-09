What to bet on Wednesday, with handicapper’s NHL pick

A look at the betting menu, including Dana Lane’s recommendation for Game 2 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk (22) and New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) battle for the puck during third-period NHL Eastern Conference final playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights evened the Western Conference Final at 1 with a 3-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The New York Islanders will try to knot the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday after getting shellacked by the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1.

Two more NBA playoff games and 12 baseball games are also on the slate.

Here’s the betting menu for Wednesday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Toronto (+135) vs. Boston (-3, total 210, -155), Game 6, 3:40 p.m.

The Celtics are favored to eliminate the defending NBA champion Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Boston was the underdog in the first three games of the series, winning two of them and covering them all. The Celtics were 2-point favorites in a Game 4 loss and a decisive 111-89 Game 5 victory. Game 6 opened Celtics -2½ before going to -3. The total has dropped again with every game of the series going under. Totals have fallen from 217½ in Game 1 to 212½ in Game 5. The Celtics are -450 to win the series (Raptors +375).

Los Angeles Clippers (-8, 220½, -360) vs. Denver (+300), Game 4, 6 p.m.

The Clippers hold a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series, but their price continues to drop. Los Angeles covered as a 9½-point favorite in Game 1, lost outright as a 9-point favorite in Game 2, then won but didn’t cover as an 8½-point favorite in Game 3. The Clippers opened -7½ for Game 4 at some sportsbooks before going to -8. All three games in the series have gone under, though by only a half-point in Game 3. That same total is the overnight number for Game 4. The Clippers are -2,000 to win the series (Nuggets +1,000).

NHL

(At Edmonton, Alberta)

Tampa Bay (-160, 5½ under -130) vs. New York Islanders (+145), Game 2, 5 p.m.

The Lightning destroyed the Islanders 8-2 as -155 favorites in the opener of the Eastern Conference Final. The total has risen from 5 in Game 1 after the scoring barrage. Tampa Bay is -550 to win the series (Islanders +425).

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Milwaukee (-150, 8½ under -120) at Detroit (+140), 10:10 a.m.

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (RHP, 2-0, 2.35 ERA, 3.61 xFIP) vs. Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (LHP, 1-5, 6.64 ERA, 4.26 xFIP)

Kansas City (+200) at Cleveland (-220, 8 over -115), 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Kansas City’s Danny Duffy (LHP, 2-3, 4.83 ERA, 4.83 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco (RHP, 2-3, 3.43 ERA, 3.76 xFIP)

New York Yankees (-127, 10 over -115) vs. Toronto (+117), 3:37 p.m. at Buffalo, New York

Probable pitchers: New York’s Deivi Garcia (RHP, 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 3.95 xFIP) vs. Toronto’s Tanner Roark (RHP, 2-1, 5.74 ERA, 5.30 xFIP)

Chicago White Sox (no line) at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Dane Dunning (RHP, 0-0, 3.86 ERA, 3.12 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker (RHP, 1-0, 3.96 ERA, 4.23 xFIP)

Miami (+122) at Atlanta (-132, 9 over -120), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Pablo Lopez (RHP, 3-3, 3.05 ERA, 3.05 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Tommy Milone (LHP, 1-4, 5.30 ERA, 4.11 xFIP)

Baltimore (no line) at New York Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Undecided vs. New York’s Rick Porcello (RHP, 1-4, 5.54 ERA, 4.51 xFIP)

Los Angeles Angels (-114, 9½ under -115) at Texas (+104), 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Julio Teheran (RHP, 0-2, 7.94 ERA, 5.88 xFIP) vs. Texas’ Kyle Cody (RHP, 0-1, 0.00 ERA, 4.62 xFIP)

Colorado (+163) at San Diego (-176, 9 under -120), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Antonio Senzatela (RHP, 3-1, 3.33 ERA, 4.36 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Zach Davies (RHP, 6-2, 2.23 ERA, 4.28 xFIP)

Cincinnati (+140) at Chicago Cubs (-150, no total posted), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (RHP, 3-3, 2.05 ERA, 3.31 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Yu Darvish (RHP, 7-1, 1.44 ERA, 2.60 xFIP)

Houston (+150) at Oakland (-160, 9), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Houston’s Luis Garcia (RHP, 0-0, 2.08 ERA, 5.66 xFIP) vs. Oakland’s Jesus Luzardo (LHP, 2-2, 4.23 ERA, 3.62 xFIP)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-260, 9 under -115) at Arizona (+230), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 5-1, 1.50 ERA, 2.60 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Taylor Clarke (RHP, 1-0, 2.96 ERA, 4.40 xFIP)

Seattle (no line) at San Francisco, 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Seattle’s Nick Margevicius (LHP, 1-2, 3.86 ERA, 4.00 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Tyler Anderson (LHP, 1-3, 5.18 ERA, 6.14 xFIP)

What happened Tuesday

NBA

Favorites went 2-0 straight-up and against the spread. Totals went 2-0 to the under.

— Miami (-5½) finished off top-seeded Milwaukee with a 103-94 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The game stayed well under 220. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play because of a sprained right ankle, but his presence had not been enough for Milwaukee in the first three-plus games of the series. The fifth-seeded Heat shot 47.9 percent from the field, 35.5 percent on 3-pointers and 91.7 percent on free throws while the Bucks shot 36.3, 27.3 and 73.1, respectively. Miami next faces the winner of Boston and Toronto.

— The Los Angeles Lakers (-4) pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 112-102 victory over Houston and a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. The game stayed under 222. The line shifted down from Lakers -5½ over the course of the day. Top-seeded Los Angeles outscored No. 4 seed Houston 30-20 in the fourth quarter. The Lakers shot 55.1 percent from the field for the game, with LeBron James scoring 36 points. James Harden led Houston with 33 points and Russell Westbrook bounced back from some poor performances with 30 points, but it wasn’t enough.

NHL

— The Golden Knights (-160) found their offense in a 3-0 victory over Dallas to even the Western Conference Final at 1. The game stayed under 5½. After a scoreless first period, the Knights got goals from Paul Stastny, William Karlsson and Tomas Nosek in the second period. Vegas had scored only two goals (other than two empty-netters) in the previous four games. The Knights outshot the Stars 32-24.

MLB

Underdogs had a banner 13-5 day, with the biggest upset by Kansas City (+185 at Cleveland). Totals went 10-7-1 to the over.

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Over 5½ Lightning-Islanders (+110)

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 4-5, -1.37 units): I try not to put too much emphasis on what I just saw, but I can’t get over the speed and confidence the Lightning played with in Game 1 against one of the league’s best defensive teams.

New York hasn’t been a reliable over play for most of the regular season, but once inside the bubble, the Islanders have received consistent contributions from their core players to become a more attractive over option. I can’t see the Islanders finding a way to match the Lightning’s speed, but I do anticipate a much better performance from a New York team that knows it must match Tampa Bay’s offensive intensity or the series is over.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.