What to bet on Wednesday, with Hot Corner pick

Day games are back on the NBA and NHL schedule, and handicapper Dana Lane offers a pick for Game 2 between the Flyers and Islanders.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) fails to stop the puck on a shot from New York Islanders defenseman Andy Greene during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Day games are back on the schedule in the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Here’s the betting menu for Wednesday (overnight odds at the Westgate; some MLB lines from Circa Sports):

NBA

(All games at Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Milwaukee (-14, total 227, ML -1,400) vs. Orlando (ML +800), Game 5, 1 p.m.

The Bucks will go for their fourth straight win and cover to end the first-round Eastern Conference series after a stunning loss in Game 1. Milwaukee has covered double-digit spreads in the past three games, but by a total of five points. Twice the Magic dribbled out the clock instead of putting up a shot for the potential cover. The total is the same as Game 4, which landed right on the number.

Houston (-3, 224½, -165) vs. Oklahoma City (+145), Game 5, 3:30 p.m.

Bookmakers are holding steady with the Rockets as 3-point favorites despite Houston’s losing the last two games to even the first-round Western Conference series at 2. The Rockets easily won the first two games of the series but now find themselves in a dogfight. Guard Russell Westbrook will be out again, as he has all series, with a quad injury. Three of the four games in the series have gone over, though one took overtime. Houston is still -180 to win the series (Thunder +160).

Los Angeles Lakers (-14, 222½, -1,400) vs. Portland (+800), Game 5, 6 p.m.

The Lakers broke the Trail Blazers’ spirit and Damian Lillard’s body in Game 4 and are poised to finish the first-round Western Conference series. Lillard, Portland’s star guard, has a knee sprain and will miss Wednesday’s game. His absence has shifted the spread seven points from Lakers -7 in Game 4. Los Angeles crushed Portland 135-115, and the game wasn’t that close. Lillard’s absence has also shifted the total down from 226, though Game 4 sailed over.

NHL

Philadelphia (-110, 5 under -130) vs. New York Islanders (+100), Game 2, noon at Toronto

The top-seeded Flyers will try to rebound after losing 4-0 to the Islanders in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. New York is now -215 to advance (Philadelphia +185). (See our Hot Corner handicapper selection below.)

Tampa Bay (no line) vs. Boston, Game 3, 5 p.m. at Toronto

There’s no overnight line on this game, the second half of a back-to-back after Tampa Bay won 4-3 in overtime Tuesday to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 1. The first two games of the series were lined as a pick’em (-110 or -105 on both sides, depending on the book).

Colorado (-140, 5½) vs. Dallas (+130), Game 3, 7:30 p.m. at Edmonton, Alberta

It’s gut-check time for the Avalanche after losing the first two games of the Western Conference semifinal series to the underdog Stars. Colorado is again a solid favorite for Game 3, as it was for the first two games, though it continues to play without goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson. Colorado was -275 to win the series before Game 1, but Dallas is now the -300 favorite to advance (Avalanche +250).

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Pittsburgh (+190) at Chicago White Sox (-210, 9), 11:10 a.m.

Probable pitchers: Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams (RHP, 1-4, 3.70 ERA, 4.63 xFIP) vs. Chicago’s Dallas Keuchel (LHP, 4-2, 2.65 ERA, 3.95 xFIP)

New York Yankees (no line) at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m. (first game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: New York’s Gerrit Cole (RHP, 4-0, 2.75 ERA, 3.47 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (RHP, major league debut)

New York Yankees (no line) at Atlanta, about 4:10 p.m. (second game of seven-inning doubleheader)

Probable pitchers: New York’s Masahiro Tanaka (RHP, 0-1, 4.60 ERA, 4.82 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Max Fried (LHP, 4-0, 1.32 ERA, 3.62 xFIP)

Philadelphia (-107, 9 under -120) at Washington (-103), 3:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola (RHP, 2-2, 3.10 ERA, 2.46 xFIP) vs. Washington’s Patrick Corbin (LHP, 2-2, 3.99 ERA, 3.18 xFIP)

Boston (no line) vs. Toronto, 3:37 p.m. at Buffalo, New York

Probable pitchers: Boston’s Colten Brewer (RHP, 0-1, 3.50 ERA, 4.50 xFIP) vs. undecided

Baltimore (no line) at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Baltimore’s Asher Wojciechowski (RHP, 1-3, 4.84 ERA, 4.80 xFIP) vs. Tampa Bay’s Trevor Richards (RHP, 0-0, 5.94 ERA, 5.38 xFIP)

Minnesota (no line) at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Minnesota’s Jose Berrios (RHP, 2-3, 4.75 ERA, 4.20 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Mike Clevinger (RHP, 1-1, 3.24 ERA, 5.38 xFIP)

Chicago Cubs (-137, 9½ over -120) at Detroit (+127), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Jon Lester (LHP, 2-1, 5.06 ERA, 5.35 xFIP) vs. Detroit’s Michael Fulmer (RHP, 0-0, 9.53 ERA, 5.57 xFIP)

Miami (+224) at New York Mets (-250, 7½ under -125), 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Elieser Hernandez (RHP, 1-0, 2.29 ERA, 3.86 xFIP) vs. New York’s Jacob deGrom (RHP, 2-0, 1.93 ERA, 2.65 xFIP)

Oakland (-140, 9½ over -125) at Texas (+130), 5:o5 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Mike Fiers (RHP, 3-1, 5.81 ERA, 6.41 xFIP) vs. Texas’ Kolby Allard (LHP, 0-2, 7.82 ERA, 5.62 xFIP)

Cincinnati (-120, 8½ under -115) at Milwaukee (+110), 5:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray (RHP, 4-1, 2.21 ERA, 2.71 xFIP) vs. Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser (RHP, 1-2, 3.72 ERA, 3.74 xFIP)

Kansas City (+155) at St. Louis (-171, 9 under -115), 5:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Kansas City’s Jakob Junis (RHP, 0-0, 4.00 ERA, 5.77 xFIP) vs. St. Louis’ Dakota Hudson (RHP, 0-2, 3.46 ERA, 4.11 xFIP)

Seattle (+200) at San Diego (-220, 8½ under -120), 6:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Seattle’s Taijuan Walker (RHP, 2-2, 4.00 ERA, 4.77 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Dinelson Lamet (RHP, 2-1, 1.89 ERA, 3.74 xFIP)

Colorado (+112) at Arizona (-122, 9½ under -115), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Jon Gray (RHP, 1-3, 6.23 ERA, 5.67 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Robbie Ray (LHP, 1-3, 8.33 ERA, 6.57 xFIP)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-240, 8½ under -120) at San Francisco (+210), 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw (LHP, 3-1, 2.25 ERA, 2.29 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman (RHP, 1-1, 4.65 ERA, 2.91 xFIP)

What happened Tuesday

NBA

Favorites went 1-1 straight-up and against the spread. Both games went over.

— Denver (+2½) stayed alive with a 117-107 victory over Utah in Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference series. The game went over 219½. Jamal Murray had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, hitting several big shots down the stretch as the Nuggets outscored the Jazz 35-21 in the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokic added 31 points for Denver, making 7 of 11 3-point tries. Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field and over 45 percent from beyond the arc.

— The hot-shooting Los Angeles Clippers (-8½) destroyed Dallas 154-111 to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. The game went way over 236½. Sharp bettors won with the Clippers, who moved from -6½ overnight to -8½ and even -9 at a couple of books before tipoff. The Clippers went on a shooting tear, hitting 63.1 percent from the field and 62.9 percent on 3-pointers (22 of 35). Paul George had 35 points, and Kawhi Leonard had 32 for the Clippers. Mavericks star Luka Doncic was held to 22 points (1-for-6 on 3-pointers). Dallas shot 32.4 percent (12 of 37) on 3s as a team.

NHL

Favorites went 0-1, with one game a pick’em. Both games went over.

— Tampa Bay (-110) outfought Boston 4-3 in overtime to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 1. The game went over 5½. It closed at pick’em, just like Game 1. The Lightning outshot the Bruins 40-25. Now the teams have to turn around and play Game 3 on Wednesday.

— Vancouver (+190) jumped on the Golden Knights and rolled to a 5-2 victory to even the Western Conference semifinal series at 1. The game went over 5½. The Canucks scored 1:29 into the game and led 2-0 after the first period. The Knights peppered Vancouver in the second period, but were still down 3-1 at intermission. Bo Horvat’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period put Vancouver up 4-1 and all but sealed the victory. The Knights outshot the Canucks 40-27, but Vancouver won faceoffs 43-22. The Knights hit as high as -250 at the Golden Nugget as books tried to reduce liability on the home team.

MLB

Underdogs had another nice day, as favorites went just 7-8 (one game closed pick’em). Totals went 8-6-2 to the under.

Miami shut out the New York Mets in both games of a doubleheader, winning each at odds of +175. San Francisco (+185 against the Los Angeles Dodgers), Kansas City (+180 against St. Louis) and Seattle (+180 against San Diego) also cashed at nice prices.

Lucas Giolito tossed the first no-hitter of the season as the Chicago White Sox (-260) beat hapless Pittsburgh 4-0. The Pirates fell to an MLB-worst 7-18. The game stayed under 8½.

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Flyers -110

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports): Philadelphia was blanked 4-0 in Game 1, but there were huge portions of the game in which the Flyers had the better of the play, especially in the second period. The Flyers’ top line managed just three shots after having tremendous success against the Islanders in the past. Let’s anticipate that the line will be engaged for Game 2.

