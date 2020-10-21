What to bet on Wednesday, with pick on Rays-Dodgers

Los Angeles rolled in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. Handicapper Dana Lane offers a recommendation for Game 2 on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell talks to catcher Mike Zunino during the second inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The Dodgers flexed their muscles in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, and the Rays have to recover quickly.

Here’s the betting menu for Wednesday (overnight odds at the Westgate):

World Series

(Pitchers subject to change; listed stats from regular season)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Tampa Bay (+135) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-145, 8 over -120), Game 2, 5:08 p.m. at Arlington, Texas (KVVU-5)

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell (LHP, 4-2, 3.24 ERA, 3.06 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Tony Gonsolin (RHP, 2-2, 2.31 ERA, 3.80 xFIP)

Notes: The Dodgers (-155) claimed Game 1 of the World Series 8-3 over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The game went over 7½. Clayton Kershaw shrugged off past playoff failures, allowing one run on two hits in six innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. Los Angeles broke open a 2-1 game with four runs in the bottom of the fifth on two walks and a series of singles off starter Tyler Glasnow and Ryan Yarbrough. Tampa Bay will try to even the series behind Snell, who is 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA (4.55 xFIP) in four starts this postseason. Gonsolin will serve as a quasi-opener after pitching two innings in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday. He is 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA (6.55 xFIP) in two playoff appearances this season. The Dodgers are now -410 to win the series (Rays +340).

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Under 8 Rays-Dodgers (+100)

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 10-10, -0.67 units): The Dodgers won Game 1 and didn’t have to ask much of their bullpen to get the 1-0 lead in the series. This is an important factor when betting totals as the series progresses, because of how heavily taxed their starters and relievers were in beating the Braves.

Tony Gonsolin, who threw 41 pitches Sunday, will get the start in Game 2 for the Dodgers. Expect three efficient innings to be the limit for Gonsolin. Even if Gonsolin gives less, manager Dave Roberts has a fresh bullpen with Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and Kenley Jansen to support Gonsolin and possibly Dustin May.

Despite the Game 1 loss, Tampa Bay also has a fresh bullpen after Josh Fleming ate up 2⅔ innings in relief. Game 2 starter Blake Snell threw just 86 pitches in Game 6 of the ALCS five days ago and was visibly unhappy with being lifted from a game the Rays eventually lost. I like the combination of Snell having a chip on his shoulder and a bunch of flamethrowers in the pen.

Pitching will dominate Game 2, with the under cashing easy.

