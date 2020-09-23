What to bet on Wednesday, with pick on Stanley Cup Final

Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) and Tampa Bay Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk (22) battle for the puck during third-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, a critical NBA Game 4 and baseball closing in on the playoffs.

Here’s the betting menu for Wednesday (overnight odds from the Westgate):

NBA

(At Lake Buena Vista, Florida)

Boston (-3, total 210½, -160 ML) vs. Miami (+140 ML), Game 4, 5:30 p.m.

The favored Celtics finally gained a foothold in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 117-106 victory in Game 3, covering as 3½-point favorites. The Heat still lead the series 2-1. Boston lost as favorites of 2 to 3 points in the first two games and is in that range again for Game 4. The Game 4 total is the highest so far of the series after two of the first three games went over, though one of those was in overtime. The teams have had three days off to allow the Western Conference Finals to catch up. The Heat are -125 favorites to win the series (Celtics +105).

NHL

(At Edmonton, Alberta)

Tampa Bay (-155, 5 over -130) vs. Dallas (+140), Game 3, 5 p.m.

The favored Lightning struck back with a 3-2 victory in Game 2 to even the Stanley Cup Final. Tampa Bay appeared to be heading to an easy win after going up 3-0 in the first period, but as the Golden Knights found out, nothing comes easy against the Stars, who closed the gap and battled until the end. The money line has stayed in the same range so far for each game in the series (Lightning -155 to -160). The first two games pushed on the total of 5. The Lightning are -180 to win the series (Stars +160). Look for more analysis and a handicapper’s pick on the game below.

MLB

(Pitchers subject to change)

(Note: xFIP is an advanced stat that is a more accurate measure of a pitcher’s performance than ERA.)

Los Angeles Angels (+170) at San Diego (-185, 8½ over -115), 1:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Los Angeles’ Jaime Barria (RHP, 1-0, 3.26 ERA, 4.87 xFIP) vs. San Diego’s Mike Clevinger (RHP, 3-2, 3.10 ERA, 4.29 xFIP)

Philadelphia (-136, 9½) at Washington (+126), 3:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (RHP, 3-2, 4.28 ERA, 3.06 xFIP) vs. Washington’s Erick Fedde (RHP, 2-3, 4.36 ERA, 5.38 xFIP)

Texas (no line) at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Texas’ Wes Benjamin (LHP, 1-1, 4.41 ERA, 4.91 xFIP) vs. Arizona’s Alex Young (LHP, 2-4, 5.44 ERA, 5.16 xFIP)

Chicago White Sox (+140) at Cleveland (-150, 7), 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Lucas Giolito (RHP, 4-3, 3.53 ERA, 3.41 xFIP) vs. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (RHP, 8-1, 1.74 ERA, 2.07 xFIP)

New York Yankees (no line) at Toronto, 3:37 p.m.

Probable pitchers: New York’s Masahiro Tanaka (RHP, 3-2, 3.27 ERA, 4.25 xFIP) vs. Toronto’s Robbie Ray (LHP, 2-5, 7.17 ERA, 5.93 xFIP)

Houston (-190, 8½) at Seattle (+175), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Houston’s Zack Greinke (RHP, 3-2, 3.90 ERA, 3.51 xFIP) vs. Seattle’s Nick Margevicius (LHP, 1-3, 5.35 ERA, 4.54 xFIP)

Milwaukee (+144) at Cincinnati (-154, 8), 3:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser (RHP, 1-5, 5.33 ERA, 4.13 xFIP) vs. Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer (RHP, 4-4, 1.80 ERA, 3.31 xFIP)

Chicago Cubs (no line) at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks (RHP, 6-4, 2.93 ERA, 3.63 xFIP) vs. Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams (RHP, 1-8, 6.70 ERA, 4.91 xFIP)

Miami (no line) at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Miami’s Sixto Sanchez (RHP, 3-2, 2.75 ERA, 3.71 xFIP) vs. Atlanta’s Max Fried (LHP, 7-0, 1.96 ERA, 3.92 xFIP)

Tampa Bay (no line) at New York Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow (RHP, 4-1, 4.21 ERA, 2.79 xFIP) vs. New York’s Michael Wacha (RHP, 1-3, 6.75 ERA, 4.26 xFIP)

Baltimore (+155) at Boston (-165, 9 over -115), 4:30 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (RHP, 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 4.42 xFIP) vs. Boston’s Nathan Eovaldi (RHP, 3-2, 4.25 ERA, 3.59 xFIP)

Detroit (+245) at Minnesota (-275, 8), 4:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Detroit’s Casey Mize (RHP, 0-2, 6.08 ERA, 5.34 xFIP) vs. Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda (RHP, 5-1, 2.52 ERA, 2.73 xFIP)

St. Louis (-126, 9 over -115) at Kansas City (+116), 5:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: St. Louis’ Carlos Martinez (RHP, 0-2, 8.40 ERA, 5.10 xFIP) vs. Kansas City’s Danny Duffy (LHP, 3-4, 5.01 ERA, 5.05 xFIP)

Oakland (+150) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-160, 9 under -115), 6:40 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Oakland’s Sean Manaea (LHP, 4-3, 4.50 ERA, 3.58 xFIP) vs. Los Angeles’ Julio Urias (LHP, 3-0, 3.49 ERA, 4.97 xFIP)

Colorado (+170) at San Francisco (-185, 9 over -115), 6:45 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Colorado’s Ryan Castellani (RHP, 1-3, 5.59 ERA, 6.30 xFIP) vs. San Francisco’s Logan Webb (RHP, 2-4, 5.73 ERA, 4.48 xFIP)

What happened Tuesday

NBA

— Denver (+6½, +215) defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 114-106 to even the Western Conference Finals at 1. The game slipped over 215. The Nuggets led by 10 at halftime and by 18 at the end of the third quarter. The Lakers mounted a comeback and drew within three midway through the fourth quarter, but Denver’s Jamal Murray hit two big 3-pointers to help seal the victory. The Lakers made only 6 of 26 3-pointers (23.1 percent).

MLB

Favorites went 9-6 with one game closing pick’em. Totals went 10-4-2 to the under.

Hot Corner handicapper selection

Under 5 Lightning-Stars (+110)

Dana Lane (@DanaLaneSports, 6-8, -2.57 units): The Lightning allowed just two shots in the final 14:33 of Game 2 with the Stars desperately looking for the game-tying goal. That’s important, as the way teams finish games gives an idea of what to expect the next time out. In this case, Tampa Bay found a way to shut Dallas down in its moment of desperation, leaving me to wonder what could change for Game 3.

The Stars need to stay out of the penalty box. Dallas has been shorthanded 16 more times than Tampa Bay this postseason, a trend that can’t continue if we’re going to cash this bet. The Lightning will try to pin the Stars in their own zone, just as they did late in Game 2. The Stars need to focus on keeping the game five-on-five as much as possible.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.