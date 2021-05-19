Which 20-something golfer is best bet to win PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship has seen a youth movement, as nine of the past 11 winners have been in their 20s, including Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa last year.

The PGA Championship has seen a youth movement in recent years, as nine of the past 11 winners have been in their 20s.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds and Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman expect that trend to continue this week at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

They each listed Viktor Hovland, 23, as one of their best bets to win the year’s second major. Hovland, 26-1 at Circa, is the same age Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa was last year when he won the Wanamaker Trophy.

“The Norwegian has yet to post a top 10 in a major in his young career, but neither had Morikawa before he won last year’s PGA,” said Reynolds (@WesReynolds1). “I bet Hovland two weeks ago at 33-1, and his price has now been cut after two consecutive third-place finishes. He looks like he is peaking at the right time, like Morikawa had last year.”

Sherman (@golfodds) lowered Hovland, ranked 11th in the world, to the 20-1 eighth choice to win the event.

“I personally wouldn’t look for anyone 20-1 or less. I do like Hovland in the 25-1 range,” he said. “He’s been solid. And if it does get windy, with his European pedigree, I think he could handle those conditions.”

Sherman likes Daniel Berger (31-1), too, and also played Cameron Smith (49-1), Abraham Ancer (53-1) and Corey Conners (66-1).

“They’ve been consistent all season and flirting with wins,” he said. “At those prices, I definitely could see one of those guys being live on Sunday.”

Reynolds, co-host of VSIN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, offers his other best bets (with comments):

Jon Rahm, 14-1

“Despite being near the top of the odds board, few seem to be picking him. Rory McIlroy showed two weeks ago that even out of form, elite players are never too far away from winning, and Rahm certainly qualifies in that category.”

Bryson DeChambeau, 19-1

“It seems too obvious to take the world’s longest hitter on the longest course in major championship history. But his long-iron approach game is as good as anyone in this field.”

Scottie Scheffler, 50-1

“He tied for fourth in the PGA Championship last August, tied for 19th in his Masters debut and tied for 18th on his return to Augusta National last month.”

Tyrrell Hatton, 54-1

“He was tied for sixth earlier this year in Saudi Arabia on paspalum greens. In addition, Hatton finished third last year at the RBC Heritage on another Pete Dye design at Harbour Town.”

Will Zalatoris, 65-1

“Zalatoris has taken a liking to coastal courses, placing seventh earlier this year at Torrey Pines. He also has fared well on paspalum courses, finishing in the top eight in two events last year.”

Joaquin Niemann, 66-1

”He’s a very good wind player that can use his low ball flight to his advantage at Kiawah Island. He had back-to-back runner-up finishes earlier this year off of the coast in Hawaii.”

Jason Kokrak, 120-1

“He is just a few weeks removed from three consecutive top-10 finishes on the Florida swing.”

Keegan Bradley is the biggest liability at the Westgate, which took a $1,000 wager to win $200,000 on the golfer (200-1).

Sam Burns is the second-largest liability, behind Jordan Spieth, at William Hill. His odds have been slashed from 125-1 to 30-1 after compiling a win and runner-up finish in his past two tournaments.

“Sam Burns is a big problem for us,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “People got some big numbers on him. He’s a hot commodity right now.”

