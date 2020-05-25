Which NFL player will score first TD at Allegiant Stadium?

The Westgate sportsbook has posted odds on 18 players to score the first regular-season touchdown at Allegiant Stadium.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Kamara scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Raiders’ home opener in Las Vegas is scheduled for Sept. 21 on “Monday Night Football” against the New Orleans Saints.

Which player will score the first regular-season touchdown at Allegiant Stadium?

You can bet on that proposition at the Westgate sportsbook, which posted odds on 18 players.

“They always talk about things that are established years later. Trivia-type things, like who was the player that scored the first touchdown at the stadium in Las Vegas,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. ” We just wanted a wagering option similar to that.”

The Saints are 4½-point favorites over the Raiders, and the total is 50½ points.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara is the 5-1 favorite to score the first TD, Saints wideout Michael Thomas is the 6-1 second choice, and Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs is the 8-1 third pick.

The field (any player not listed) is 8-1, and the rest of the players have double-digit odds. New Orleans wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is 12-1, and Raiders receivers Henry Ruggs and Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller are each 14-1.

If no TD is scored in Las Vegas’ home opener, Raiders players will remain live for their second home game, scheduled for Oct. 4 against the Buffalo Bills. The Westgate also has a prop that pays 300-1 odds if the first regular-season TD scored at Allegiant Stadium is “a visitor TD scored in any other home game” besides the opener.

“That (Saints-Raiders) game has a total of 50½, so (a TD) is likely to happen,” Sherman said.

