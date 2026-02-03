Who are betting favorites to win 1st CFP title game in Las Vegas?

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Indiana and Texas are the betting favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks to win the 2027 College Football Playoff title game at Allegiant Stadium.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

A year after Notre Dame was snubbed by the College Football Playoff selection committee, oddsmakers have made the Fighting Irish one of the favorites to win the 2027 national title game at Allegiant Stadium.

Notre Dame is the 6-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook to win the first CFP championship game in Las Vegas.

Defending national champion Indiana is the +650 favorite at STN Sports, and 2025 national champion Ohio State is the 6-1 favorite at BetMGM.

Ohio State and Texas are the 7-1 co-favorites at the Westgate SuperBook, followed by Notre Dame, Indiana and Oregon at 8-1.

“We opened Ohio State at 8-1, and someone bet $10,000 on them at 8-1 right away,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “If you look at Ohio State’s schedule next year, it’s one of the hardest schedules I’ve ever seen. They play at Texas out of conference, then they play at Indiana, at Iowa and at USC.”

The Buckeyes also host Oregon and Michigan.

The Irish have an easy schedule by comparison, with a home game against Miami (Florida) their toughest test. Starting next season, if Notre Dame is ranked in the top 12 by the committee, they’re guaranteed a spot in the CFP.

“Their schedule is a joke, and with the new rules, they’re in the playoffs,” Salmons said. “Put them in.”

Georgia is 10-1 at the Westgate, followed by Texas Tech and LSU at 12-1, Texas A&M at 18-1, Alabama and Miami at 20-1, and USC at 30-1.

“Texas Tech and Indiana are cleaning up in the (transfer) portal. Notre Dame’s done well, too,” Salmons said. “Now it’s just about who’s got the most money to get the players. If you told me 10 years ago that Texas Tech and Indiana would be two of the top five every year in college football, I’d look at you like you’re nuts.”

