Who are bettors backing to win the British Open?

Rory McIlroy was 16 when he shot a course-record 61 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in his native Northern Ireland.

Twenty years later, bettors are banking on McIlroy to win the British Open this week at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy, 36, is second in tickets and money wagered at the Westgate SuperBook for the year’s final major. McIlroy, who missed the cut at Royal Portrush the last time the Open was played there in 2019, when Irishman Shane Lowry won, is the +750 second choice behind Scottie Scheffler, the +550 favorite.

McIlroy, who completed his career Grand Slam this year with his win at the Masters, tied for second Sunday at the Scottish Open.

“He said he feels like he did playing going into the Masters,” Westgate golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said. “Obviously, this is his home area in Northern Ireland. He had a lot of expectations when they played this here in 2019. He put too much pressure on himself then. If he can overcome that aspect and go in a little more free, it looks like it’ll be a tight matchup with him and Scheffler.”

Scheffler was as low as 4-1 to win his first British Open after winning three times in a span of four tournaments this year, including back-to-back titles in May at the Byron Nelson and PGA Championship.

“He had that string where he was winning and winning by a margin. Now he’s just not doing that,” said Sherman (@golfodds). “He never threatened last week. It’s tough to bet golfers at too short odds just because of all the variables that come into play.”

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm is the 11-1 third choice to win his first British Open. The Spaniard is the money leader and one of the largest liabilities at the Westgate, which took a $4,400 wager to win $70,400 on Rahm in May at 16-1.

“He’s been playing better,” Sherman said. “He’s threatening in the majors. He’s not closing the deal, though.”

Longer shots

The odds then shoot up to 20-1 for Bryson DeChambeau, who was the third choice behind Scheffler and McIlroy in the first three majors.

“He was because it was a better fit for him,” Sherman said. “Links golf is not quite the fit the other majors are, especially the U.S. Open, for him.”

Ludvig Aberg is third in tickets and money and the biggest liability. The Swedish golfer is tied with four other golfers, including defending champion Xander Schauffele, at 25-1. Sherman said Aberg has been a popular pick since he placed second in the 2024 Masters.

“We seem to have liability on him in each major,” he said. “But he hasn’t quite reached the expectations recently of what people are hoping for. That’s why he’s out to 25-1.”

Collin Morikawa, who won the Open in 2021, is the ticket leader.

“People like to support him when he’s greater than 20-1,” Sherman said. “I took a dime ($1,000) on him at 25-1 over a week ago. Now I went to 30-1 based on what he’s been doing lately and how the market’s shaping up.”

Encore, encore

Lowry shot a 63 at Royal Portrush en route to winning the claret jug that is considered the current official course record because it underwent changes before 2019. He’s 30-1 to win again.

“It’s always tough to do a repeat performance,” Sherman said. “He was running so well for a few months, but he seemed to have run out of gas at the U.S. Open. His support has waned recently as opposed to what it was early in the season when he was threatening week in and week out.”

Schauffele is bidding to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Open titles since Tiger Woods in 2005 and 2006.

“It’s tough to go back to back,” Sherman said. “He really hasn’t been threatening any wins since he came back from his (rib) injury early in the season.”

Odds to win the British Open

At Westgate SuperBook

Up to 70-1

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1

Ludvig Aberg 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Tyrrell Hatton 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Shane Lowry 30-1

Robert MacIntyre 30-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1

Russell Henley 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Justin Thomas 50-1

Patrick Cantlay 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Sam Burns 70-1

Corey Conners 70-1

Brooks Koepka 70-1

Adam Scott 70-1

Jordan Spieth 70-1