Who are the betting favorites to be Donald Trump’s running mate?

Former President Donald Trump called several potential vice presidential candidates onstage with him at a Republican National Committee fundraiser Saturday at Mar-a-Lago.

The betting favorite to become Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election is South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

According to electionbettingodds.com, Scott has a 19.2 percent chance to be named the GOP vice presidential nominee. That equates to the 4-1 favorite on the site, which averages live odds from FTX.com, Betfair.com, PredictIt.org, Smarkets.com and Polymarket.com.

Scott also is the 4-1 favorite at BetOnline, an offshore sportsbook that operates illegally in the U.S.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is the 8-1 second choice at electionbettingodds.com and the +550 third pick at BetOnline, which lists North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as the +450 second favorite.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is the 12-1 third choice at electionbettingodds.com, followed by retired neurosurgeon and former HUD secretary Ben Carson at 18-1.

Trump said last week he would make his vice presidential announcement closer to the Republican National Convention, scheduled for July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee.

According to electionbettingodds.com, Trump has a 45.7 percent chance, which equates to +119, of winning the election over President Joe Biden. Biden has a 43.7 percent chance, which equates to +129.

A positive number represents how much a bettor would profit on a $100 wager. A $100 bet on Trump would net a profit of $119 in this case.

Betting on politics isn’t permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.