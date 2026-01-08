Who are the betting favorites to be Raiders’ coach?

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for their sixth coach since moving to the valley in 2020, and DraftKings Sportsbook and BetOnline have posted odds on the market.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, center, stands on the field during an NFL football workout in Eagan, Minn., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for their sixth coach since moving to the city in 2020, and the betting favorite to replace Pete Carroll is Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

The former Miami Dolphins head coach spent the first 15 years of his coaching career with the New England Patriots from 2004 to 2018, when Raiders minority owner Tom Brady was the Patriots quarterback.

Flores is the +150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and BetOnline to be the Raiders’ next coach. (DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada, and BetOnline is an offshore book that isn’t regulated in the U.S.)

“We opened Flores as a 2-1 favorite, which was half the price of the next-closest candidate, and we instantly took multiple max bets on him at that price,” BetOnline.ag sportsbook manager Adam Burns said in an email. “If the rumors are true, and Brady does have a lot more say in these offseason decisions, then it would make sense for him to bring in a guy he was around daily throughout his career.”

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy are tied for the 5-1 second choice at DraftKings.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the 6-1 fourth favorite at DraftKings and 4-1 second choice at BetOnline.

Former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 7-1 at both books. Broncos quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Davis Webb also is 7-1 at DraftKings, followed by Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at 8-1.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former NFL coach Mike McCarthy are 10-1, followed by Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at 12-1.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley are 14-1, followed by former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase and Patriots assistant Thomas Brown at 16-1.

“I think Minter, Kubiak and Kingsbury are all legitimate candidates among the favorites,” Burns said. “We have Harbaugh up there as well, but after the debacle that was Pete Carroll, it’d be shocking if they opted for another (older coach).

“Harbaugh will land somewhere, so we’re really just protecting against that likelihood with the low odds.”

BetOnline also lists former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel at 10-1, former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski at 12-1 and former Raiders coach Jon Gruden at 75-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.