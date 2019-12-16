Who are the pros, Joes both backing on ‘MNF’?

The consensus line is 9 and the total is 47½. “Like every Monday night, we need the ‘dog and the under,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said.

Sharp bettors at CG Technology and MGM Resorts sportsbooks backed the Saints as 8½-point home favorites over the Colts on “Monday Night Football.”

The consensus line was 9 on Monday afternoon and the total was 47½.

“Like every Monday night, we need the ‘dog and the under,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “The only way for us to win is if it goes Colts and under. We’re a small loser if it’s Colts and over. Saints and under, we’re a decent-sized loser. Saints and over, we’re a sizable loser.

“We did take sharp action at 8½ on the Saints on Saturday. We’re at 9 now and the public is playing the Saints.”

It’s the same exact scenario at CG Technology.

The money and ticket count at MGM is 5-1 in favor of the over.

Indianapolis (6-7) must win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive while New Orleans (10-3) must win to keep its first-round bye hopes afloat.

The Saints are coming off a 48-46 loss to the 49ers and are on a 2-3 spread skid. The Colts have dropped five of six games and are on a 2-4-1 ATS slide. Both teams are riding 3-1 over steaks.

