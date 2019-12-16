51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Who are the pros, Joes both backing on ‘MNF’?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2019 - 1:44 pm
 
Updated December 16, 2019 - 1:45 pm

Sharp bettors at CG Technology and MGM Resorts sportsbooks backed the Saints as 8½-point home favorites over the Colts on “Monday Night Football.”

The consensus line was 9 on Monday afternoon and the total was 47½.

“Like every Monday night, we need the ‘dog and the under,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said. “The only way for us to win is if it goes Colts and under. We’re a small loser if it’s Colts and over. Saints and under, we’re a decent-sized loser. Saints and over, we’re a sizable loser.

“We did take sharp action at 8½ on the Saints on Saturday. We’re at 9 now and the public is playing the Saints.”

It’s the same exact scenario at CG Technology.

The money and ticket count at MGM is 5-1 in favor of the over.

Indianapolis (6-7) must win to keep its slim playoff hopes alive while New Orleans (10-3) must win to keep its first-round bye hopes afloat.

The Saints are coming off a 48-46 loss to the 49ers and are on a 2-3 spread skid. The Colts have dropped five of six games and are on a 2-4-1 ATS slide. Both teams are riding 3-1 over steaks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson (22) during an NFL football game against the Arizo ...
NFL betting breakdown — Week 15
By Lee Sterling Special to the / RJ

Handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down Week 15 of the NFL season.

 
Preview of UFC 245 main card fights in Las Vegas
By / RJ

A breakdown of the fights on the main card of UFC 245 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, where Kamaru Usman, Max Holloway and Amanda Nunes will put their titles on the line.

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) carries the ball during the second half of an ...
NFL betting trends for Week 15
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Bills are on a 4-1-1 spread run and are 5-0-1 ATS on the road this season. The Steelers are on an 8-2-1 spread run.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, right, stiff arms Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Fl ...
NFL records against the spread, over-under
RJ

The Rams have covered three of their last four games and are tied with the Steelers for the best record in the NFL against the spread at 9-4.