Who is betting favorite to hit most homers in MLB?
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the 10-1 co-favorite at the Westgate SuperBook and Caesars Sportsbook to lead MLB in home runs.
Bettors love the long ball.
Along with regular-season win totals, home run leader is one of the most popular baseball futures markets at sportsbooks.
“Pre-COVID, we were always close to writing six figures on the home run pool,” Westgate SuperBook manager Randy Blum said. “It’s very, very popular. We leave it open all season.”
Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who tied for last season’s MLB home run title with Royals catcher Salvador Perez with 48, is the 10-1 co-favorite at the SuperBook and Caesars Sportsbook to repeat as home run king.
Guerrero is the ticket and money leader at Caesars.
“Guerrero is a phenomenal talent, and a lot of people think that this is the Blue Jays’ year,” Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “That factors into it as well. If they’re going to do well, he’s going to do well. He’s the hot name.
“He’s just come on and been spectacular ever since he’s been in the majors. I think he’s the deserving favorite here since (Fernando) Tatis Jr. got injured.”
Tatis opened as the favorite at Caesars before it was announced that the Padres shortstop would miss months with a fractured wrist suffered in a motorcycle accident. Tatis is now a 200-1 long shot at the SuperBook.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is the 10-1 co-favorite at the SuperBook and one of the book’s biggest liabilities.
“We’ve seen a lot of money on Alonso,” Blum said. “He’s a solid player, and the Mets’ offense will be better this year. But I think he got overhyped in his rookie year. I’m not expecting him to hit 50 homers.”
The Westgate also has taken a lot of action on Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez, the 14-1 third choice.
Aaron Judge is the 16-1 fourth pick, followed by Yankees teammate and Bishop Gorman product Joey Gallo at 18-1.
“Gallo is a guy we haven’t taken money on, and we don’t want to,” Blum said. “He’s a guy we feel could have a big year, in terms of hitting home runs, with Yankee Stadium’s short porch.”
Falling Angels
Shohei Ohtani, third in the majors in homers last season with 46, is tied with Angels teammate Mike Trout at 25-1 at the Westgate after they opened at lower odds.
“One guy we’re getting no money on that we usually do is Trout,” Blum said. “People are obsessed with Ohtani now, and combine that with all the injuries Trout has had. We’re just getting nothing on Trout in all the pools.
“We’re still getting a bunch of tickets on Ohtani, just not like last year because his odds are drastically different.”
Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr., one of baseball’s top prospects, represents the largest liability at the Westgate. His odds are down to 60-1 after he opened at 500-1.
“A lot of people are very impressed with him,” Blum said. “He’s getting a lot of hype.”
Nevada born
Caesars has a prop on the Nevada-born home run leader. Gallo is the +140 favorite, followed by Las Vegas High School product Bryce Harper at +180 and Bonanza graduate Kris Bryant at +250. Durango product Tommy Pham is the 20-1 long shot.
Harper, the Phillies’ reigning National League MVP, is 50-1 at the Westgate to be crowned home run king. Bryant, who signed with the Rockies, is 50-1 at Caesars, where he opened at 150-1, and is the book’s second-largest liability.
A Nevada bettor made a $1,000 wager to win $75,000 on Bryant at 75-1.
“Bryant has been a trendy pick,” Blum said. “But we don’t view him as a candidate to win the home run title. Colorado is not as home run-friendly as people think. It’s a huge stadium.”
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.
MLB home run title odds
At Westgate SuperBook
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 10-1
Pete Alonso 10-1
Yordan Alvarez 14-1
Aaron Judge 16-1
Joey Gallo 18-1
Shohei Ohtani 25-1
Mike Trout 25-1
Eloy Jimenez 25-1
Giancarlo Stanton 25-1
Matt Olson 25-1
Juan Soto 40-1
Salvador Perez 40-1
Kyle Schwarber 40-1
Rafael Devers 40-1
Kris Bryant 40-1
Bryce Harper 50-1
Teoscar Hernandez 50-1
Bobby Witt Jr. 60-1
Corey Seager 60-1
Jorge Soler 60-1
Ronald Acuna Jr. 60-1
Marcus Semien 60-1
Tyler O’Neill 60-1