Who will star in ‘Tiger King’ movie? You can bet on it
Joe Exotic wants Brad Pitt or “Joe Dirt” (actor David Spade) to play him in a movie. Spade is 4-1 at BetOnline.ag to be cast as Exotic. Kevin Bacon is the +150 favorite.
Who will be cast as Joe Exotic if the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is made into a Hollywood movie?
Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) wants Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him, “Tiger King” co-director Rebecca Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter.
“He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt,’ ” Chaiklin said, referring to Spade’s 2001 comedy film.
Offshore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has posted odds on which actor will be cast as Exotic — the gay, polygamist former zookeeper from Oklahoma who’s in prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.
Spade is the 4-1 fourth choice to play Exotic in a movie. Kevin Bacon is the +150 favorite, followed by Ed Norton at +250 and Billy Bob Thornton at 3-1. Ben Stiller is the biggest long shot at 5-1. Pitt isn’t listed.
BetOnline also posted odds on who will play Baskin, tiger owner Doc Antle and Exotic’s former husbands, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado.
Kate McKinnon will portray Baskin in an upcoming miniseries, but the “Saturday Night Live” star isn’t one of the choices listed at BetOnline. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey is the even-money favorite to play Baskin in a movie, followed by former “SNL” star Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney at 3-1. Laura Dern is a 6-1 long shot.
Will Ferrell is the +150 favorite to be cast as Antle, followed by Jim Gaffigan, Matt Damon and Shia LaBeouf at 3-1.
Leonardo DiCaprio is the +200 favorite to play Finlay, and Rami Malek is the +150 favorite to portray Maldonado, with James Franco the +200 second choice.
Who will star in “Tiger King” movie?
Odds at BetOnline.ag
Who will be cast as Joe Exotic?
Kevin Bacon; +150
Ed Norton; +250
Billy Bob Thornton; 3-1
David Spade; 4-1
Ben Stiller; 5-1
Who will be cast as Carole Baskin?
Wendi McLendon-Covey; Even
Allison Janney; 3-1
Kristin Wiig; 3-1
Jennifer Coolidge; 5-1
Laura Dern; 6-1
Who will be cast as Doc Antle?
Will Ferrell; +150
Jim Gaffigan; 3-1
Matt Damon; 3-1
Shia LaBeouf; 3-1
Louis C.K.; 5-1
Who will be cast as John Finlay?
Leonardo DiCaprio; 2-1
Shia LaBeouf; +250
Tom Hardy; 3-1
Anthony Cavalero; +350
Channing Tatum; +350
Who will be cast as Travis Maldonado?
Rami Malek; +150
James Franco; 2-1
Michael Cera: +250
Jesse Eisenberg; 5-1
Pete Davidson; 7-1