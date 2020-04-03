73°F
Who will star in ‘Tiger King’ movie? You can bet on it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2020 - 3:36 pm
 
Updated April 3, 2020 - 3:43 pm

Who will be cast as Joe Exotic if the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is made into a Hollywood movie?

Exotic (real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage) wants Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him, “Tiger King” co-director Rebecca Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter.

“He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as ‘Joe Dirt,’ ” Chaiklin said, referring to Spade’s 2001 comedy film.

Offshore sportsbook BetOnline.ag has posted odds on which actor will be cast as Exotic — the gay, polygamist former zookeeper from Oklahoma who’s in prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Spade is the 4-1 fourth choice to play Exotic in a movie. Kevin Bacon is the +150 favorite, followed by Ed Norton at +250 and Billy Bob Thornton at 3-1. Ben Stiller is the biggest long shot at 5-1. Pitt isn’t listed.

BetOnline also posted odds on who will play Baskin, tiger owner Doc Antle and Exotic’s former husbands, John Finlay and Travis Maldonado.

Kate McKinnon will portray Baskin in an upcoming miniseries, but the “Saturday Night Live” star isn’t one of the choices listed at BetOnline. Actress Wendi McLendon-Covey is the even-money favorite to play Baskin in a movie, followed by former “SNL” star Kristen Wiig and Allison Janney at 3-1. Laura Dern is a 6-1 long shot.

Will Ferrell is the +150 favorite to be cast as Antle, followed by Jim Gaffigan, Matt Damon and Shia LaBeouf at 3-1.

Leonardo DiCaprio is the +200 favorite to play Finlay, and Rami Malek is the +150 favorite to portray Maldonado, with James Franco the +200 second choice.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

