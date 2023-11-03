75°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Who’s favored to be Raiders coach? Offshore sportsbook sets line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 12:34 pm
 
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against ...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the early betting favorite to be the next Raiders coach.

Sportsbetting.ag, an offshore sportsbook, posted odds on the Raiders’ next coach after Josh McDaniels was fired Tuesday, and Harbaugh leads the list at 5-1.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the 7-1 second choice, and Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is the 8-1 third pick.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are each 9-1, and Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is 10-1.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to the playoffs in 2021 as interim coach after Jon Gruden was forced to resign, are in a pack of eight candidates at 12-1.

The others are Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

At 14-1 are Southern California coach Lincoln Riley, Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is 16-1.

Rounding out the list are Patriots coach Bill Belichick at 33-1, former Raiders star Charles Woodson and Colorado coach Deion Sanders at 50-1, and Gruden at 100-1.

Offshore sportsbooks operate illegally in the U.S. Odds on the Raiders’ next coach aren’t available at Nevada books.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
2
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
3
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
NFL makes decision on Raiders-Jets prime-time matchup
4
Raiders fire COO after 3 months on the job
Raiders fire COO after 3 months on the job
5
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
5 mistakes that cost Josh McDaniels his job with the Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL ...
NFL betting trends — Week 9: Edge for Giants-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Who’s next? Possible candidates to be Raiders permanent coach
Who’s next? Possible candidates to be Raiders permanent coach
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
How to watch Raiders-Patriots game, betting odds
How to watch Raiders-Patriots game, betting odds
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 5
A timeline of Josh McDaniels’ coaching career with the Raiders
A timeline of Josh McDaniels’ coaching career with the Raiders
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots