Who’s favored to be Raiders coach? Offshore sportsbook sets line

Sportsbetting.ag, an offshore sportsbook, posted odds on the Raiders’ next coach after Josh McDaniels was fired Tuesday after going 9-16 with the team.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the early betting favorite to be the next Raiders coach.

Sportsbetting.ag, an offshore sportsbook, posted odds on the Raiders’ next coach after Josh McDaniels was fired Tuesday, and Harbaugh leads the list at 5-1.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the 7-1 second choice, and Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith is the 8-1 third pick.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz are each 9-1, and Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is 10-1.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce and Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who led the Raiders to the playoffs in 2021 as interim coach after Jon Gruden was forced to resign, are in a pack of eight candidates at 12-1.

The others are Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

At 14-1 are Southern California coach Lincoln Riley, Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is 16-1.

Rounding out the list are Patriots coach Bill Belichick at 33-1, former Raiders star Charles Woodson and Colorado coach Deion Sanders at 50-1, and Gruden at 100-1.

Offshore sportsbooks operate illegally in the U.S. Odds on the Raiders’ next coach aren’t available at Nevada books.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.