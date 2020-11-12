Will Donald Trump attend inauguration of Joe Biden? Bet on it

Offshore sportsbook BookMaker released odds on that proposition, and the betting public strongly disagreed with the price, moving the favorite to the underdog.

President Donald Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Will President Donald Trump attend the inauguration of Joe Biden?

The betting public certainly doesn’t think so.

Offshore sportsbook BookMaker released odds on that proposition, and bettors strongly disagreed with the opening price.

“Initially, we priced President Trump at a -200 favorite to attend, meaning you had to wager $2 to win $1 on Trump attending,” BookMaker political trader Angus Hamm said in an email. “The public did not share our belief in Trump adhering to tradition, and we were buried in bets against Trump attending to the point where the odds shot up to -850 that Trump will not attend.”

Trump has yet to concede the election to Biden. Before the election, MyBookie offered odds on what day the loser will concede the election. The -135 favorite was Nov. 13 or later, meaning Friday the 13th will be a lucky day for favorite bettors.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.