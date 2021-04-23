Will Donald Trump run for president again, win in 2024? Bet on it

Former president Donald Trump said this week he is “very seriously” considering another presidential run in 2024, and oddsmakers put the chances at about 50-50.

Former president Donald Trump said this week he is “very seriously” considering another presidential campaign in 2024, and oddsmakers put the chances that he will run again at about 50-50.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump told Sean Hannity on Monday on Fox News. “From a legal standpoint, I don’t want to really talk about it yet, it’s a little too soon.”

BetOnline.ag, an offshore sportsbook, offers odds on 20 people to run for president in 2024, and Trump tops the list at +120, which equates to an implied probability of 45.5 percent.

Betting underdogs are expressed with a plus sign. In this case, a bettor would win $120 for a $100 wager.

Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are each 4-1 to run for president in 2024. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is 5-1, and Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, is 6-1.

Trump is the 3-1 favorite to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the +450 second favorite. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is the 7-1 third choice, but she recently said that she won’t run for president if Trump does.

Trump is the 7-1 third choice at BetOnline to win the 2024 presidential election. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are the +375 co-favorites.

Trump also is the 7-1 third pick at United Kingdom-based Betfair sportsbook to win the 2024 election. Harris is the +350 favorite, and Biden is the 5-1 second choice.

Wagering on the election is not permitted at U.S. sportsbooks.

