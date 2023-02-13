William Hill betting app down for most of Super Bowl LVII

The William Hill mobile app in Nevada was down before and during most of Super Bowl LVII.

The William Hill mobile app in Nevada was down before and during most of Super Bowl LVII. William Hill didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The sportsbook posted a message on Twitter (@WilliamHillUS) during the game that said, “We are aware of an issue affecting users in NV. Our team is looking into this, and we hope to have a resolution as soon as possible. We will provide any updates here as they become available.”

After the game, it posted that “We are currently in the process of settling all Super Bowl wagers. We appreciate your patience.”

