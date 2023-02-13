William Hill betting app still down Monday after Super Bowl

The William Hill sportsbook mobile app went down in Nevada before the Super Bowl started Sunday. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the app was still down.

The William Hill sportsbook mobile app went down in Nevada before the Super Bowl started Sunday on the biggest sports betting day of the year.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the app was still down. Users clicking on the app are sent to a page that reads, “Unable to start. We are currently experiencing technical difficulties, we apologize for the inconvenience.”

William Hill didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment Sunday and Monday.

The book’s customer support is telling customers that it has no ETA on when the app will be fixed. Also, customers can’t withdraw money at William Hill books inside casinos because their computer systems are down across the board and they can’t access any accounts.

The sportsbook posted a message on Twitter (@WilliamHillUS) at 10:34 a.m. that “Our team is aggressively working to restore full functionality to the William Hill Nevada app. We understand how frustrating this is for our guests, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are moving quickly to resolve the problem. Thank you for your continued patience.”

The book initially tweeted during the game that, “We are aware of an issue affecting users in NV. Our team is looking into this, and we hope to have a resolution as soon as possible. We will provide any updates here as they become available.”

After the game, it posted that “We are currently in the process of settling all Super Bowl wagers. We appreciate your patience.”

William Hill bettors posted hundreds of angry responses on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

