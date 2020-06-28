William Hill bettor in Nevada loses $100K bet on UFC fight
A William Hill bettor in Nevada lost a $100,000 wager Saturday on Dan Hooker over Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.
The bet would have paid $200,000 had Hooker pulled off the upset as a 2-1 underdog in their lightweight fight. Poirier dropped the first two rounds of the slugfest on all three scorecards, but swept the final three rounds en route to a victory via unanimous decision.
Another William Hill bettor in Nevada won a $19,200 wager on Poirier (-240) that paid $8,000.
Two days after Nevada sportsbooks reopened, a William Hill bettor in Las Vegas won a $1 million wager on Amanda Nunes that paid $166,666 when she dominated Felicia Spencer en route to a win by unanimous decision.
