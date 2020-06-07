William Hill bettor wins $1M wager on Amanda Nunes at UFC 250
A bettor at a William Hill sportsbook in Las Vegas placed a $1 million wager to win $166,666 on Amanda Nunes over Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250 on Saturday.
It turned out to be easy money for the bettor, as Nunes beat Spencer by unanimous decision in a dominant performance to retain her UFC featherweight title and record her 11th consecutive victory.
The bet was placed at -600 on Nunes (20-4), who closed as a -700 favorite.
According to William Hill, the $1 million wager was the largest ever taken on an MMA event in the company’s 86-year history.
