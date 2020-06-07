William Hill bettor wins $1M wager on Amanda Nunes at UFC 250

A bettor at a William Hill sportsbook in Las Vegas placed a $1 million wager to win $166,666 on Amanda Nunes over Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250 on Saturday.

UFC women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes poses on the scale at the UFC Apex after making weight for UFC 250 in Las Vegas, Friday, June 5, 2020. UFC 250 will take place at the UFC Apex on June 6. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes, left, faces off with Felicia Spencer as UFC president Dana White, center, looks on at the UFC Apex after weigh-ins in Las Vegas, Friday, June 5, 2020. UFC 250 will take place at the UFC Apex on June 6. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Two days after Nevada sportsbooks reopened, a bettor walked into an undisclosed William Hill sportsbook in Las Vegas and placed a $1 million wager to win $166,666 on Amanda Nunes over Felicia Spencer in the main event of UFC 250 on Saturday night at the Apex facility.

It turned out to be easy money for the bettor, as Nunes beat Spencer by unanimous decision in a dominant performance to retain her UFC featherweight title and record her 11th consecutive victory.

The bet was placed at -600 on Nunes (20-4), who closed as a -700 favorite.

According to William Hill, the $1 million wager was the largest ever taken on an MMA event in the company’s 86-year history.

