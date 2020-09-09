William Hill, CBS Sports announce fantasy football deal

William Hill and CBS Sports are rolling out new digital content and offerings ahead of the fall fantasy football season.

(Thinkstock)

Bettors will have access to a new parlay free-to-play game, as well as odds and data across CBS Sports Digital platforms, editorial content and video programming. The partnership between William Hill and CBS Sports also will bring about educational tools, such as prop and bet calculators.

According to a Wednesday news release from William Hill, many of the offerings are meant to teach sports fans how to make picks for fun and understand sports betting markets. It will also show users how to go to William Hill’s products to complete a betting transaction in eligible states.

William Hill’s mobile offerings are available in Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia.

The partnership gives William Hill exclusive rights to promote its brand across CBS Sports’ digital platforms, including CBS Sports Fantasy. According to the release, the company believes this will result in “highly efficient customer acquisition.”

Ken Fuchs, president of digital at William Hill US, described the partnership as a “first-of-its-kind.”

“We’re ready for fantasy football season to begin and can’t wait to introduce fans to the future of sports betting while taking their game to the next level,” he said in the release.

The betting experiences are currently being rolled out across CBS Sports Digital platforms, including CBSSports.com, CBS Sports Fantasy, SportsLine, CBS Sports HQ, and the CBS Sports and CBS Sports Fantasy mobile apps.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.