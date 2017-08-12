William Hill keeps Cowboys-Giants game on board after Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension

William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said “there’s not a running back alive who’s worth more than a half point — a point, tops.”

Most Las Vegas sports books took the Cowboys-Giants Sept. 10 season opener off the board Friday after news broke that the NFL suspended Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games.

But the game is still on the board at William Hill sports books, where the Cowboys are 4-point home favorites over New York and the total is 49.

“We moved it from 4½ to 4 and from 50 to 49. I thought it was worth like a half point,” William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich said. “First of all, it’s a running back. There’s not a running back alive who’s worth more than a half point — a point, tops.

“They got a nice (offensive) line. You might be able to pick up 50 yards behind that line.”

Bogdanovich said he didn’t take any action on the game Friday, when he adjusted Dallas’ odds to win Super Bowl LII from 8-1 to 9-1.

“He’s going to be back for 10 of 16 games and the playoffs and be fresh for the stretch run,” he said of Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season with 1,631 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. “It just depends how they do their first six games for home-field (advantage) and stuff. I don’t think it’s the end of the world.”

Elliott, who was suspended for violating the league’s conduct policy, is expected to appeal the suspension and has three business days to do so.

The Westgate sports book adjusted the Cowboys’ Super Bowl odds from 10-1 to 12-1 and took their season opener and win total off the board.

William Hill also took down Dallas’ win total, which had been 9½ (Over -125), but Bogdanovich said he will put it back up Saturday morning with the same total.

“We might adjust it 20 or 25 cents,” he said. “People are trying to make this the biggest deal of all time. I think this is way overblown.”

William Hill lists the New England Patriots as the 3-1 favorite to win Super Bowl LII, followed by the Oakland Raiders (7-1) and Green Bay Packers (8-1). The Seattle Seahawks are the 10-1 fifth choice.

