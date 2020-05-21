William Hill kiosks open; more drive-thru service

The sportsbook has seven locations now available in bars and taverns for bettors to deposit money into existing mobile accounts.

William Hill sportsbook at the SLS. Monday, April 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

William Hill has seven kiosks now available to accept deposits into existing mobile betting accounts as businesses reopen across the Las Vegas Valley.

The sportsbook will also host another round of drive-thru service for bettors to open and deposit into mobile accounts Friday and Saturday.

The kiosks are at these bars and taverns:

— Great American Pub, 9310 S. Eastern Ave. (24 hours a day)

— Great American Pub, 4145 S. Grand Canyon Drive (24 hours a day)

— PT’s, 7550 Oso Blanca Road (10 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

— PT’s Gold, 9363 S. Buffalo Drive (10 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

— PT’s Pub, 2280 S. Nellis Blvd. (10 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

— Sierra Gold, 6515 S. Jones Road (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

— Sierra Gold, 6929 Aliante Parkway (10 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

The drive-thru service will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at three locations in Las Vegas — the Alamo Casino parking lot, the Arizona Charlie’s Boulder valet and the Arizona Charlie’s Decatur parking lot.

Deposits must be made in exact bills. No change can be given. All passengers in the vehicle must be 21 or older.

Once an account has been opened, deposits can also be made electronically through the app.

Two Las Vegas sportsbooks offer daily drive-thru account service. The South Point offers service from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in its valet area. Circa Sports is open in the Golden Gate valet area from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.