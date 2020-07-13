William Hill NASCAR bettor turns $100 into $25K on Cole Custer

A William Hill bettor in Nevada placed a $100 wager on Cole Custer at 250-1 odds that paid $25,000 Sunday when the rookie won the Quaker State 400.

Cole Custer (41) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Long shot winners in the NASCAR Cup Series are few and far between. But a handful of bettors in Las Vegas cashed in on one Sunday when Cole Custer won the Quaker State 400.

A William Hill bettor placed a $100 wager on Custer at 250-1 odds that paid $25,000 when the rookie surged to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble at Kentucky Speedway and outlasted Martin Truex Jr. for the victory.

Custer led twice for only five laps.

The Westgate sportsbook took two wagers on Custer at 300-1 odds: a $5 bet that paid $1,500 and a $10 bet that paid $3,000.

MGM Resorts also took two $10 wagers on Custer.

Westgate vice presidents of risk Jeff Sherman and Ed Salmons could recall only two longer shots that cashed in the past 10 years: Chris Buescher won the rain-shortened 2016 Pennsylvania 400 at 500-1, and Regan Smith won the 2011 Showtime Southern 400 at 500-1.

