William Hill NASCAR bettor turns $100 into $25K on Cole Custer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 13, 2020 - 1:54 pm
 

Long shot winners in the NASCAR Cup Series are few and far between. But a handful of bettors in Las Vegas cashed in on one Sunday when Cole Custer won the Quaker State 400.

A William Hill bettor placed a $100 wager on Custer at 250-1 odds that paid $25,000 when the rookie surged to the lead in a four-wide, final-lap scramble at Kentucky Speedway and outlasted Martin Truex Jr. for the victory.

Custer led twice for only five laps.

The Westgate sportsbook took two wagers on Custer at 300-1 odds: a $5 bet that paid $1,500 and a $10 bet that paid $3,000.

MGM Resorts also took two $10 wagers on Custer.

Westgate vice presidents of risk Jeff Sherman and Ed Salmons could recall only two longer shots that cashed in the past 10 years: Chris Buescher won the rain-shortened 2016 Pennsylvania 400 at 500-1, and Regan Smith won the 2011 Showtime Southern 400 at 500-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

