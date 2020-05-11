William Hill plans more drive-thru service

The bookmaker helped customers open accounts or deposit into existing accounts at five locations Friday and Saturday, four in Las Vegas.

Justin Gaethje, right, punches Tony Ferguson during a UFC 249 mixed martial arts bout, Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

William Hill said it will offer more drive-thru service for mobile betting accounts after a successful weekend leading up to UFC 249.

“We are working on plans right now,” William Hill vice president of marketing Michael Grodsky said via email.

He said more details would be released soon.

William Hill had drive-thru service at five locations Friday and Saturday, four in Las Vegas and one in Sparks. The Las Vegas locations were the Alamo Casino, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and the Plaza.

Grodsky said he couldn’t place a number on how many accounts were serviced, but he said interest was “steady at all five locations.”

The sign-ups were tied to the interest expected in UFC 249 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida. William Hill offered a promotion of $65 (the cost of the pay-per-view) to anyone who bet $249 on the card on its mobile app.

A William Hill bettor hit a $12.50 eight-leg parlay on the UFC card to win $3,091.20. He had money-line winners on Justin Gaethje, Carla Esparza and Bryce Mitchell, along with five round totals.

The UFC also has cards scheduled for Jacksonville on Wednesday and Saturday.

