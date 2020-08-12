William Hill poised to purchase Nevada CG Technology sportsbooks

Nevada’s largest sportsbook operator would get even bigger by the end of the month if the Nevada Gaming Commission approves a transfer and licensing recommendation.

William Hill Race & Sports Book is open for betting on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at The Plaza in Las Vegas. The facility, which first opened in 1975 and was taken over by William Hill US in 2013, was remodeled with an 80-square-foot video wall and updated technology. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s largest sportsbook operator will get even bigger by the end of the month if the Nevada Gaming Commission approves a recommendation from the state Gaming Control Board.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend approval of a series of transfers and licensings for subsidiaries of William Hill PLC to take over leases and management of race and sports books operated by CG Technology at six Southern Nevada properties.

The commission will consider the recommendation Aug. 27. William Hill would take over operations following final approval of the deal, which would close by the end of the month.

William Hill announced in November that it was acquiring CG Technology’s assets in Nevada and in the Bahamas for an undisclosed price.

A representative of William Hill said the company would honor any outstanding wagering tickets written by CG Technology after the takeover.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.