William Hill posts over 1,000 ways to bet on Super Bowl LIV
There are more than 1,000 different ways to wager on the Feb. 2 NFL title game at William Hill sportsbook, which has 114 locations in Nevada.
Betting on the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers against the spread is only one of more than 1,000 different ways to wager on Super Bowl LIV at William Hill sportsbook.
William Hill, which has 114 locations in Nevada, posted its full list of Super Bowl prop bets on Thursday afternoon.
Here’s the entire list:
Super Bowl 54 prop bets – WIlliam Hill by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
