William Hill sports book takes 3rd $1M wager on Eagles

William Hill sports book took its third wager of at least $1 million on the Eagles over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
A bettor placed $1 million Friday on Philadelphia on the money line at plus 155 on William Hill’s mobile app. The bettor will win $1,550,000 if the Eagles upset New England, a 4½-point favorite, in Sunday’s game.
On Wednesday, William Hill took a total of $1.6 million in wagers on the Eagles plus 4½ points.
On Monday, William Hill took a $1 million money-line wager on Philadelphia at plus 165.
Eighty-five percent of the money wagered on the point spread is on the Eagles at William Hill and 79 percent of the money bet on the money line is on Philadelphia.
William Hill, which has 108 locations in Nevada, also took a $22,500 bet to win $3,000 on the Eagles’ point-spread prop at plus 21½ points (minus 750).
Another bettor wagered $17,000 to win $2,428.55 that there won’t be a safety in the game. No is minus 800.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.
Related
Multimillion-dollar wager placed on Eagles at MGM Resorts
Conservative Eagles should fly under their Super Bowl point total prop
More than a feeling: Patriots the play in Super Bowl LII
Patriots fall to 4-point favorites over Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Eagles are value play against Vikings in NFC championship game
Here are the Westgate sports book’s Super Bowl LII props