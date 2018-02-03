William Hill sports book takes 3rd $1M wager on Eagles

A bettor placed $1 million Friday on the Eagles on the money line at plus 155 on William Hill’s mobile app.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) and teammates go through a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

William Hill sports book took its third wager of at least $1 million on the Eagles over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

A bettor placed $1 million Friday on Philadelphia on the money line at plus 155 on William Hill’s mobile app. The bettor will win $1,550,000 if the Eagles upset New England, a 4½-point favorite, in Sunday’s game.

On Wednesday, William Hill took a total of $1.6 million in wagers on the Eagles plus 4½ points.

On Monday, William Hill took a $1 million money-line wager on Philadelphia at plus 165.

Eighty-five percent of the money wagered on the point spread is on the Eagles at William Hill and 79 percent of the money bet on the money line is on Philadelphia.

William Hill, which has 108 locations in Nevada, also took a $22,500 bet to win $3,000 on the Eagles’ point-spread prop at plus 21½ points (minus 750).

Another bettor wagered $17,000 to win $2,428.55 that there won’t be a safety in the game. No is minus 800.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.