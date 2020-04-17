75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

WNBA draft betting approved; no wagers yet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2020 - 6:15 pm
 
Updated April 16, 2020 - 6:28 pm

The Gaming Control Board approved betting on the WNBA draft Thursday, but it was unclear whether Las Vegas sportsbooks would have wagers available before selections begin Friday.

The draft begins at 4 p.m. Friday and will be televised on ESPN.

None of the four sportsbooks still operating their mobile apps during the casino shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic — Caesars Entertainment, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts International and William Hill — had WNBA draft props posted Thursday evening.

There won’t be any props posted on specific players. The Control Board said those props must be halted within 24 hours of the start of the draft, a time frame that has already passed.

The Control Board also approved betting on the Call of Duty League on Thursday after several other esports competitions were approved earlier in the week.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
Clark County reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases
2
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
Mayor Goodman calls business shutdown ‘total insanity’
3
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
CARTOON: Stimulus checks
4
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
Police video surveillance records woman’s assault
5
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
Raiders seek to change name of Henderson road
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of the N ...
Circa Sports offers NFL MVP odds on 87 players
By / RJ

Circa Sports has posted odds on 87 players to win The Associated Press’ NFL MVP award. Patrick Mahomes is the 5-1 favorite, and Lamar Jackson is the 6-1 second choice.

Phil Galfond, left, with the San Francisco Rush, reacts while playing video poker against Tim A ...
Stunning comeback captivates poker world
By / RJ

Three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Galfond erased a huge deficit over the past few weeks to win a heads-up challenge match. Three-time World Series of Poker bracelet winner Phil Galfond erased a huge deficit over the past few weeks to win a heads-up challenge match.