WNBA draft betting approved; no wagers yet

The Gaming Control Board OK’d betting Thursday, but it was unclear whether sportsbooks would have wagers available before the draft begins Friday.

Notre Dame's Jackie Young, right, poses for a photo with WNBA COO Christy Hedgpeth after being selected as the number one pick in the draft by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA basketball draft, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Notre Dame's Jackie Young hugs a relative after being selected by the Las Vegas Aces as the number one overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

The Gaming Control Board approved betting on the WNBA draft Thursday, but it was unclear whether Las Vegas sportsbooks would have wagers available before selections begin Friday.

The draft begins at 4 p.m. Friday and will be televised on ESPN.

None of the four sportsbooks still operating their mobile apps during the casino shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic — Caesars Entertainment, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts International and William Hill — had WNBA draft props posted Thursday evening.

There won’t be any props posted on specific players. The Control Board said those props must be halted within 24 hours of the start of the draft, a time frame that has already passed.

The Control Board also approved betting on the Call of Duty League on Thursday after several other esports competitions were approved earlier in the week.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.