Woods-Manning favored over Mickelson-Brady in match

Woods and Manning were installed as -200 favorites over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in their showdown May 24. A few prop bets are also available.

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods talk at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods stand at the first tee box before The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson walk to the fairway after teeing off from the first during The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Tiger Woods closed as a -200 favorite over Phil Mickelson in their pay-per-view match in November 2018, and the odds haven’t changed for their upcoming showdown — even with the addition of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks as partners.

The team of Woods and Peyton Manning is listed as a -200 favorite at the Westgate over Mickelson and Tom Brady (+175) in their 18-hole match scheduled for May 24 at Medalist Golf Club, Woods’ home course, in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event, dubbed “The Match: Champions for Charity,” includes a $10 million donation for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Woods and Manning are -190 favorites at William Hill (Mickelson/Brady +170).

The format will be better ball for the front nine and modified alternate shot on the back nine, meaning both players hit tee shots and take turns from there. It will be simulcast on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

The Westgate also posted four prop bets on the match:

— Which team will be the first to go 1 up? (Woods/Manning -125)

— Which team will lead after nine holes? (Woods/Manning -160)

— Will either team win three straight holes? (no -900/yes +600)

— Will extra holes be required? (no -360/yes +300)

Manning and Brady said they have played at Medalist before — Manning running out of golf balls before reaching the 18th hole, Brady posting a 106.

Mickelson bested Woods in their previous one-on-one showdown at Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, cashing at +170 when he outlasted Woods on the 22nd hole.

The Westgate has also installed the team of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy as a -200 favorite over Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff (+175) in an 18-hole skins match May 17 in Juno Beach, Florida.

Johnson and McIlroy are -180 favorites at Caesars Entertainment and Circa Sports.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.