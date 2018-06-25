World Cup title for Mexico would prove costly for sports books

Mexico, which can clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a win or draw Wednesday against Sweden, was as high as 66-1 at CG Technology, which took a $500 wager to win $25,000 at 50-1 odds and a $250 bet to win $15,000 at 60-1 odds.

Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates beside Mexico head coach Juan Carlos Osorio, left, at the end of the group F match between Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

In a World Cup without the United States, Mexico is the largest liability at Las Vegas sports books.

If El Tri wins the World Cup, it would result in a six-figure loss for the Westgate sports book, which opened Mexico at 50-1 odds in its futures book.

“Our only liabilities are small on Germany and Mexico’s the big one,” Westgate sports book manager Jeff Sherman said.

Mexico would cost the Wynn Las Vegas sports book almost six figures, while CG Technology sports book would take a five-figure hit.

“They’re the only team that we’re a loser to,” CG Technology sports book director Jason Simbal said.

Long shots

El Tri is a 20-1 shot at adjusted odds to win it all at the Westgate.

The books split on Mexico’s first two games, winning on its 1-0 upset of Germany before losing on its 2-1 win over South Korea.

Blame it on Rio

Brazil is the largest liability at Wynn Las Vegas while the biggest World Cup bet placed at CG Technology was a $10,000 wager to win $45,000 on the Selecao.

Over time

After 16 of the first 25 World Cup games went under, 10 consecutive matches went over the total. The run ended Monday afternoon when Portugal and Iran played to a 1-1 draw.

LeBron effect

The odds to win the 2019 NBA title have continued to fluctuate based on where LeBron James is expected to play next season.

“It’s sounding more and more the last couple weeks that LeBron is mostly deciding between the Cavaliers and Lakers,” Sherman said.

Cleveland opened at 30-1 on June 2 and was as high as 50-1 on June 18 before action on the Cavaliers dropped the price to 12-1.

The Lakers opened at 20-1 on June 2, were 8-1 on June 18 and started Monday at 12-1 before a $4,500 wager on Los Angeles moved its odds back to 8-1.

“The Lakers’ support had subsided because Paul George might not be going there. He may be staying in Oklahoma City,” Sherman said. “There’s no certainty where any of these guys are going.”

The Philadelphia 76ers’ title odds have moved from 7-2 on June 2 to 15-2 on June 18 to 14-1 on Monday.

“The Sixers are not seeing as much support because it’s sounding less and less like they’re an option for LeBron,” Sherman said.

The Boston Celtics are the 4-1 second choice after opening at 8-1.

“We’ve seen a lot of support for the Celtics. They would be the favorite to win the East if LeBron didn’t go (to the East),” Sherman said. “But if Kawhi goes (to Philadelphia), the Sixers would be a slight favorite over Boston.”

The Golden State Warriors are the even-money favorites to win their third straight title.

“The only way that will really change is if LeBron and George went to the Lakers and took young players and got Kawhi (Leonard) in a trade,” Sherman said.

But that appears unlikely to happen amid recent reports that the San Antonio Spurs will not trade Leonard to a team in the West.

UNR a Final Four favorite

For the first time, the Westgate sports book has posted odds on college basketball teams to make the Final Four. UNR is the 3-1 fifth choice behind 5-4 co-favorites Duke, Kansas and Kentucky and 7-4 fourth choice Gonzaga.

The Wolf Pack will return the Martin twins, Caleb and Cody, and Jordan Caroline to a team that lost by a point to Loyola-Chicago in the Sweet 16. UNR also will add five-star recruit Jordan Brown and Old Dominion transfer Trey Porter.

“Their weakness last year was they were essentially only playing seven guys and one got hurt,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “Now they’ve got so many players, they’re going to be power-rated like a top 10 team.”

Loyola-Chicago is a 100-1 long shot to get back to the Final Four.

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

