World Series of Poker: Day 1

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.
Wednesday’s schedule:
11 a.m. — $565 Casino Employees No-limit Hold ’em (2-day event)
3 p.m. — $10,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em Championship (3-day event)
What to watch:
* The Casino Employees event is the first of 74 tournaments this summer and is open to worldwide casino employees with a valid employee ID or current pay-stub verification. Christopher Sand, a Las Vegas resident, topped the field of 731 entrants in last year’s event to collect more than $75,000.
* A high-roller Tag Team event (2 to 4 players) was added to the schedule following the success of last summer’s $1,000 buy-in version. Wouldn’t it be great if 2016 Main Event combatants William Kassouf and Griffin Benger checked their privilege and joined forces? Or maybe Mike Dentale and Cate Hall, the stars of #MikeAndCatePlusHate, can team up.