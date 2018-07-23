World Series of Poker draws more than 123K players in Las Vegas

Organizers on Monday announced the 50-day poker extravaganza in Las Vegas drew 123,865 players this summer.

A crowd gathers to watch the main event table on the seventh day of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. By the end of the night there will be only nine players left. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

John Cynn during the eighth day of the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Fans of Aram Zobian look on during the eighth day of the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Artem Metalidi and Alexander Lynskey were eliminated by the end of the night. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Tony Miles stretches during a break on the eighth day of the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Artem Metalidi and Alexander Lynskey were eliminated by the end of the night. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Tony Miles closes his eyes to wait for the call on the eighth day of the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Artem Metalidi and Alexander Lynskey were eliminated by the end of the night. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Michael Dyer holds the highest chip count during the eighth day of the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

John Cynn on day three of the main event final table at the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. He faces John Cynn for first place. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Tony Miles on day three of the main event final table at the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. He faces John Cynn for first place. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Supporters of Tony Miles cheer after he doubled through John Cynn to narrow the gap on day three of the main event final table at the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Tony Miles after he doubled through John Cynn to narrow the gap on day three of the main event final table at the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

John Cynn reacts after winning the World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

John Cynn hugs his father Sang Cynn after winning the World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

John Cynn holds his gold championship bracelet and cash after winning the World Series of Poker tournament in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

LAS VEGAS — The World Series of Poker has set an attendance record for the sixth consecutive year.

Organizers on Monday announced the 50-day poker extravaganza in Las Vegas drew 123,865 players this summer.

The prize pool of the 78-event series at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino was the largest in its 49-year history, amounting to more than $266 million. That’s an increase of more than $35 million compared to last year.

A record 18,105 participants got a cut of the prize pool. Twenty-eight of them earned at least $1 million.

The series’ marquee no-limit Texas Hold ‘em main event saw 7,874 entries, making it the second largest in the series’ history.

Indianapolis resident John Cynn won the main event July 15. He took home $8.8 million and a diamond-encrusted gold bracelet.