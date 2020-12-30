Worst bad beats: Dolphins-Raiders under an all-timer

The Raiders led 16-13 — yes, only 29 points — with under five — yes, only five — minutes to play. The Dolphins tied the game, then things went haywire.

The Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins on Saturday was certainly felt in sportsbooks as well.

Here are the worst bad beats of the sports betting week:

5. Over 55 Louisiana-UTSA

The First Responder Bowl in Dallas produced the worst bowl beat of the week, though it was at least still a push for most bettors.

The damage was done in the first quarter. Texas-San Antonio drove to the Louisiana (Lafayette) 29, then threw an interception. The Ragin’ Cajuns then moved inside the red zone, but failed on a fake field goal on fourth and 12. The Roadrunners missed a 42-yard field goal on their next drive.

After everything, the game was sitting on the number with Louisiana leading 31-24 with 7:16 to play. UTSA drove 40 yards and failed on fourth down, and Louisiana drove 40 yards and knelt out the game.

Over 55 bettors pushed, and early bettors lost at 55½ or better.

4. Over 43½ Giants-Ravens

Baltimore drove to the New York 2- and 10-yard lines in the second quarter and got only two field goals, and the Giants drove to the Ravens’ 13 and got only three points.

That set up the eventual dagger for over bettors: On second-and-goal from the New York 1 with two minutes left, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled on the handoff, and the Giants recovered.

Final: Ravens 27, Giants 13. Under 43½.

3. Colts PK

A rare easy NFL winner was shaping up in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Indianapolis led the Steelers 24-7 in the third quarter, and even nervous bettors had to feel comfortable when the Colts stopped Pittsburgh on downs to preserve the 17-point lead with 5:01 left in the third.

Then the game turned on its head. The Colts punted on their next three drives, and the Steelers responded after each one with a touchdown. Pittsburgh went from down 17 to up 28-24 with half of the fourth quarter left to play.

Indianapolis failed on its last two drives, and now Colts division and Super Bowl futures might not even make it to the playoffs.

2. Over 55½ Buccaneers-Lions

How much would you have bet on the over if you knew Tampa Bay was going to score 47 against Detroit on Saturday?

The Bucs led 34-0 at halftime and 47-7 midway through the third quarter. A score of any kind in the final 23 minutes would finish the job for over bettors.

Tampa Bay failed on fourth down on its next drive, and Ryan Succop missed a 42-yard field goal on the one after that, sealing his villain status with over bettors after earlier missing two extra points.

The Lions continued to be, well, the Lions, and 47-7 — a mere 54 points — stayed the score to the final gun.

1. Under 50½ Dolphins-Raiders

The Raiders’ first season in Las Vegas essentially ended with Saturday’s unbelievable 26-25 loss to Miami. Raiders money line was a bad beat; the under was an all-timer.

The Raiders led 16-13 — yes, only 29 points — with under five — yes, only five — minutes to play. The Dolphins tied the game at 16 with 4:01 to play; then things went haywire.

Derek Carr hit Nelson Agholor for a 65-yard TD with 3:37 left. The missed extra point was even better, almost eliminating the chances of overtime. The Dolphins immediately responded with Myles Gaskin’s 59-yard catch-and-run down the sideline to take a 23-22 lead with 2:55 left.

Under bettors were sweating now, but the Raiders let them off the hook, opting for a field goal with 19 seconds left instead of trying to punch in a touchdown with more time on the clock.

All under bettors needed was for Miami not to score starting at its 25 with 19 seconds left and no timeouts. On the first play, Ryan Fitzpatrick found an inexplicably wide-open Mack Hollins for a 34-yard gain, plus 15 more yards for a face-mask penalty committed against Fitzpatrick.

Jason Sanders kicked a 44-yard field goal with one second left, and Raiders fans and under bettors were left stewing.

