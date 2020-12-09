Worst bad beats of week: Total misery in Colts-Texans

Over bettors needed only one touchdown in the second half after a frantic first two quarters between Indianapolis and Houston. What could go wrong?

Sometimes you just have to laugh.

Here are the worst bad beats of the sports betting week:

5. Tyreek Hill first TD +500

Every week a receiver will insist he caught a ball that replay shows he didn’t. But have you ever seen a receiver fail to protest an incomplete call on a catch he actually made?

Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill accomplished the feat in Sunday’s win over Denver. In the second quarter, Hill went up for a 40-yard pass in the end zone. The defender knocked the ball in the air and brought Hill to the ground, and the ball fell right back into Hill’s arms.

Hill was turned around as he fell and apparently assumed the ball hit the ground.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid explained why he didn’t challenge the call: “I’ve never had a receiver that didn’t know he caught the ball. He came off and said he didn’t catch it.”

Hill was 5-1 to score the first touchdown of the game. Broncos receiver Tim Patrick ended up hitting the prop at 25-1.

4. Under 52½ Iowa-Illinois

The Hawkeyes and Illini produced two touchdowns in the final two minutes to sink under backers.

First, Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette took an end-around 13 yards for a TD, diving to the pylon with 1:56 to go. If he’s stopped short, the Hawkeyes have a first down and probably kneel out the clock.

Illinois hadn’t scored in the second half, but 10 plays later, Isaiah Williams fit in a 29-yard TD pass to Carlos Sandy over the outstretched arm of an Iowa defender with 24 seconds left.

Over backers prevail in a 35-21 Iowa victory.

3. Arizona +9½

Arizona backers were sitting pretty when the Wildcats roared to a 13-0 lead over Colorado in the second quarter.

The Buffaloes came back to take a 21-13 lead in the third quarter, and Arizona backers probably needed one more score to secure the cover.

The Wildcats drove 84 yards to the Colorado 4, but Will Plummer threw an interception. Arizona later drove 88 yards but failed on fourth-and-goal at the 5 with 6:07 to go.

The Buffaloes then mounted their own long drive, going 94 yards for the covering 19-yard field goal with 2:26 remaining, the only 2:26 Colorado was covering -9½ all game.

2. Under 29 1H Syracuse-Notre Dame

Notre Dame started slowly and trailed the Orange 7-3 late in the second quarter. There was no way for first-half under backers to lose, right?

Well, first Notre Dame scored to take a 10-7 lead with 3:18 left. Syracuse picked up a first down and appeared set to at least run out the clock, but a fumble gave Notre Dame the ball at the Orange 21 with 1:30 to play. A TD pass on the first snap made the score 17-7.

Now surely Syracuse would just try to run out the clock, but instead the Orange threw an incomplete pass on third-and-1.

Notre Dame had the ball back, but the Irish had to go 68 yards in 33 seconds. They only needed 27. Javon McKinley caught his second straight TD pass, a 28-yarder with six seconds left to give Notre Dame a 24-7 halftime lead and leave under backers in disbelief.

1. Over 50½ Colts-Texans

Indianapolis and Houston moved the ball at will in the first half Sunday, and the Colts led 24-20 at halftime.

Over backers needed one touchdown in the second half. Lie back in your recliner. The work is done.

The halftime defensive adjustments must have been tremendous, because the second half started with five punts and an interception. Now the game was in the fourth quarter, and over bettors went from reclining to pacing.

The Colts drove to the Houston 5 but were stopped on fourth-and-1. Indianapolis sacked Deshaun Watson for a safety to make the score 26-20, but the Colts had to punt on the next drive with 2:50 to go.

Now it was down to one drive. Watson moved the Texans 78 yards to the Indianapolis 2. All would be right with the world for over backers. Just punch it in.

On second-and-goal, Watson mishandled the shotgun snap, and the Colts scrambled onto the ball.

Two points in the second half after 44 in the first. Final score: Colts 26, Texans 20.

