Wrong team favored in Golden Knights-Oilers playoff series?

The Golden Knights are clear favorites over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoff series, but the series odds are a toss-up at sportsbooks.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), center Nicolas Roy (10) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) join teammates as they celebrate their win against the Minnesota Wild during the overtime period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are clear favorites over the Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round NHL playoff series Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. But the odds to win the series between the past two Western Conference champions are a toss-up at sportsbooks.

The series price is a pick’em at BetMGM, Boyd Gaming and South Point, where each team is -110. Edmonton is a -115 series favorite at DraftKings, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.

Longtime Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons believes the prices are an overreaction to the Oilers winning four straight games against the Kings to erase a 2-0 series deficit in the first round.

“This price has a lot of Edmonton influence based on what happened in the last series, and I’m not so sure it’s right,” he said. “I think Edmonton’s getting too much credit for that when the Kings absolutely collapsed and quit on that series.

“Edmonton is one of these so-called public teams. I think the Knights should be the favorite. I’m shocked that it’s a pick and some (books) have Edmonton as a small favorite.”

The Knights are -120 favorites at the Westgate and STN Sports and -118 at Circa Sports to win the rematch of the 2023 playoff series between the Pacific Division rivals. The Knights beat the Oilers in six games in the second round en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton had its 16-game winning streak snapped by the Knights at T-Mobile last season before it lost the Stanley Cup in seven games to the Panthers.

“Last year’s Edmonton team was so much better than this year’s team,” Salmons said. “They were much better defensively than they are this year. Their best defensive defenseman (Mattias Ekholm) is hurt and not going to play in this series, and their goaltending situation has been a disaster.

“They’re so talented on offense that they can outscore certain teams. But I don’t think they can do that to the Knights. I think the Knights will do well in this series. I really expect them to win.”

Best bet

The Knights are consensus -135 favorites over the Oilers (+125) in Game 1, and PickDawgz.com handicapper Dana Lane recommends a play on the home team.

“I’m going with the Knights in Game 1 because the Knights have a clear edge in goal,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “Vegas is 14-4 as a playoff favorite since 2023 and 25-11 as a home (playoff) favorite all time. I’m not going against that to begin this series.”

Edmonton starting goalie Stuart Skinner was pulled in favor of former Knights expansion pick Calvin Pickard after giving up 11 goals to the Kings in Games 1 and 2.

The over went 5-1 in the Oilers-Kings series, which averaged 8½ goals per game.

“These Edmonton games can just get out of control really fast,” Salmons said. “It’s hard to imagine you can keep advancing in series playing the defense that they play. It’s not championship defense.”

Open book

The Knights beat the Wild in six games in the first round, winning the final three games by one goal apiece. The over went 4-2 in the series. The Knights covered the ever-popular puck line (-1½) only once, scoring an empty netter with 0.1 seconds left in a 4-2 victory in Game 1 that resulted in a huge swing in favor of the betting public.

The Knights are +185 on the puck line Tuesday, and the total is 6, with the over a -120 favorite.

“We’re rooting for the unders and for the Knights to not cover the puck line on a nightly basis,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I’m happy the Knights are where they’re at from a crowd perspective and handle perspective and the atmosphere in the book. It’s going to be phenomenal.

“But from the business side of it, any games the Knights win, we want them to win by one goal and keep it under, and I would hope that the series goes seven. Then at least we know we’re locking up a few bucks in three of the six games to start.”

Knights-Oilers odds

At Westgate SuperBook

Series price

Knights -120

Oilers Even

Exact series result

Oilers win in six games +395

Knights win in seven games +450

Oilers win in seven games +475

Knights win in six games +565

Knights win in five games +575

Oilers win in five games +675

Oilers win in four games +1350

Knights win in four games +1350

At STN Sports

Win Game 1/win series

Oilers/Oilers +170

Knights/Knights +190

Knights/Oilers +350

Oilers/Knights 5-1

At Caesars Sportsbook

Series spread

Knights -1½ 2-1

Oilers +1½ -250

Series top goal scorer

Up to 20-1

Leon Draisaitl +350

Connor McDavid 5-1

Zach Hyman 7-1

Jack Eichel 7-1

Tomas Hertl +750

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 20-1

Mark Stone 20-1