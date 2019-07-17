WSOP 2019: Hossein Ensan wins Main Event, $10M
Hossein Ensan won the 50th annual World Series of Poker Main Event and the $10 million first prize after eliminating Dario Sammartino in a heads-up duel after Alex Livingston was knocked out earlier Tuesday night at the Rio Convention Center.
Hossein Ensan won the 50th annual World Series of Poker Main Event and the $10 million first prize after eliminating Dario Sammartino in a heads-up duel after Alex Livingston was knocked out earlier Tuesday night at the Rio Convention Center.
Sammartino won $6 million for second place and Livingston won $4 million for placing third of 8,569 players in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship.
Ensan entered the night in the lead with 326.8 million chips, Livingston was in second with 120.4 million and Sammartino was in third with 67.6 million.
John Cynn won the 2018 Main Event after outlasting Tony Miles in a back-and-forth battle that lasted more than 10 hours and 199 hands.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.
More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.