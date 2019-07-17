WSOP 2019: Hossein Ensan wins Main Event, $10M

Hossein Ensan won the 50th annual World Series of Poker Main Event and the $10 million first prize after eliminating Dario Sammartino in a heads-up duel after Alex Livingston was knocked out earlier Tuesday night at the Rio Convention Center.

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left/facing, from Germany, and Dario Sammartino, from Italy, compete during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, Dario Sammartino, from Italy, and Alex Livingston, from Canada, compete in the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans of Italian poker player Dario Sammartino cheer during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, right, from Italy, greets fans during a break at the the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, smiles at fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, right, from Canada, jokes with Dario Sammartino, from Italy, during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans mob Italian poker player Dario Sammartino, center, during a break at the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, right, from Germany, interacts with fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, pumps his fists at fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, left, from Canada, plays during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, from Canada, looks at his cards during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, from Italy, watches the dealer during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, from Germany, smiles at his fans during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans of German poker player Hossein Ensan cheer during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, middle, from Italy, celebrates with fans after advancing to the final two players during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Alex Livingston, back, from Canada, is consoled by fans after being eliminated during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Stacks of cash are displayed on the table during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, and Dario Sammartino, from Italy, compete during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Hossein Ensan, left/facing, from Germany, and Dario Sammartino, from Italy, compete during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Dario Sammartino, right, from Italy, and Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, compete during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sammartino won $6 million for second place and Livingston won $4 million for placing third of 8,569 players in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold’em World Championship.

Ensan entered the night in the lead with 326.8 million chips, Livingston was in second with 120.4 million and Sammartino was in third with 67.6 million.

John Cynn won the 2018 Main Event after outlasting Tony Miles in a back-and-forth battle that lasted more than 10 hours and 199 hands.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

