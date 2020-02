WSOP 2020: Schedule of events in Las Vegas

The complete list of all the events for this year’s WSOP at the Rio Convention Center, with buy-ins ranging from $400 to $250,000.

Thousands of WSOP poker players compete at the $500 buy-in, no-limit HoldÕem tournament dubbed The Big 50 at the Rio on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Stacks of cash are displayed on the table during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Players walk past the World Series of Poker Tournament (WSOP) sign during the 2019 WSOP tournament at the Rio hotel-casino on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Hossein Ensan, left, from Germany, and Dario Sammartino, from Italy, compete during the World Series of Poker Main Event on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Rio Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The second day of the main event final table at the World Series of Poker tournament at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Monday, July 15, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

At Rio Convention Center

87 live events (numbered), plus 14 online events

1. $1,000 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout, 11 a.m. May 27

2. $500 Casino Employees Event, 2 p.m. May 27

3. $500 Big 50 No-limit Hold’em, 10 a.m. May 28 (additional flights at 10 a.m. May 29, 30 and 31)

4. $1,500 Omaha Hi-Lo, 3 p.m. May 28

5. $25,000 No-limit Hold’em High Roller 8-handed, 3 p.m. May 29

6. $1,500 Dealers Choice 6-handed, 3 p.m. May 30

ONLINE — $400 WSOP.com No-Limit Hold’em, 3:30 p.m. May 31

7. $25,000 Heads-up No-limit Hold’em Championship, 6 p.m. May 31

8. $600 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack, 11 a.m. June 1

9. $2,500 Limit Mixed Triple Draw Lowball, 3 p.m. June 1

10. $1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em, 11 a.m. June 2

11. $1,500 Seven-card Stud, 3 p.m. June 2

12. $1,500 No-limit Hold’em 6-handed, 11 a.m. June 3

13. $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo Championship, 3 p.m. June 3

14. $1,500 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout, 11 a.m. June 4

15. $1,500 HORSE, 3 p.m. June 4

16. $1,500 Millionaire Maker No-limit Hold’em, 10 a.m. June 5 (additional flight at 10 a.m. June 6)

17. $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em 8-handed, 1 p.m. June 5

18. $1,500 Mixed Omaha, 3 p.m. June 5

19. $10,000 Seven-card Stud Championship, 3 p.m. June 6

20. $1,000 Forty Stack No-limit Hold’em, 11 a.m. June 7

21. $3,000 HORSE, 3 p.m. June 7

ONLINE — $777 WSOP.com Pot-limit Omaha 7-handed, 3:30 p.m. June 7

22. $600 Pot-limit Omaha Deepstack 8-handed, 11 a.m. June 8

23. $10,000 Short Deck No-limit Hold’em, 3 p.m. June 8

24. $1,500 No-limit Hold’em Super Turbo Bounty, 11 a.m. June 9

25. $10,000 HORSE Championship, 3 p.m. June 9

ONLINE — $800 WSOP.com Turbo No-limit Hold’em Knockout Freezeout Deepstack, 3:30 p.m. June 9

26. $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha 8-handed, 11 a.m. June 10

27. $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Lowball, 3 p.m. June 10

28. $2,500 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout, 11 a.m. June 11

29. $1,500 Seven-card Stud Hi-Lo, 3 p.m. June 11

30. $1,500 Monster Stack No-limit Hold’em, 10 a.m. June 12 (additional flight at 10 a.m. June 13)

31. $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold’em, 2 p.m. June 12

32. $1,500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw, 3 p.m. June 12

33. $10,000 Dealers Choice 6-handed Championship, 3 p.m. June 13

34. $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack, 11 a.m. June 14

35. $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha 8-handed, 3 p.m. June 14

ONLINE — $500 WSOP.com No-limit Hold’em Turbo Deepstack 8-handed, 3:30 p.m. June 14

36. $500 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout, 11 a.m. June 15

37. $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Championship, 3 p.m. June 15

38. $600 Mixed No-limit Hold’em/Pot-limit Omaha Deepstack 8-handed, 11 a.m. June 16

39. $1,500 Razz, 3 p.m. June 16

40. $1,000 Ladies No-limit Hold’em Championship, 11 a.m. June 17 (men can enter for $10,000)

41. $1,500 No-limit Hold’em Shootout, noon June 17

42. $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha 8-handed, 3 p.m. June 17

43. $1,000 Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship, 10 a.m. June 18 (for players ages 50 and up)

44. $3,000 No-limit Hold’em Freezeout, 1 p.m. June 18

45. $10,000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship, 3 p.m. June 18

46. $1,000 Double Stack No-limit Hold’em, 10 a.m. June 19 (additional flight at 10 a.m. June 20)

47. $2,500 Nine-game Mix 6-handed, 3 p.m. June 19

48. $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha 8-handed Championship, 3 p.m. June 20

49. $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack 8-handed, 11 a.m. June 21

50. $5,000 Freezeout No-limit Hold’em 8-handed, 3 p.m. June 21

ONLINE — $500 WSOP.com Freezeout No-limit Hold’em, 3:30 p.m. June 21

51. $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold’em, 10 a.m. June 22 (for players ages 60 and up)

52. $1,000 Tag Team Event, 2 p.m. June 22

53. $50,000 Poker Players Championship 6-handed, 3 p.m. June 22

54. $600 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack Championship, 11 a.m. June 23

55. $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Lo 8-handed, 3 p.m. June 23

56. $400 Colossus No-limit Hold’em, 10 a.m. June 24 (additional flight at 10 a.m. June 25)

57. $10,000 Razz Championship, 3 p.m. June 24

58. $5,000 No-limit Hold’em 6-handed, 3 p.m. June 25

59. $888 Crazy Eights No-limit Hold’em 8-handed, 10 a.m. June 26 (additional flights at 5 p.m. June 26, 10 a.m. June 27 and 5 p.m. June 27)

60. $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Lo Championship, 3 p.m. June 26

61. $250,000 Super High Roller No-limit Hold’em, noon June 27

62. $1,500 Limit Hold’em, 3 p.m. June 27

63. $1,500 Mystery Bounty No-limit Hold’em, 11 a.m. June 28

64. $10,000 Seven-card Stud Hi-Lo Championship, 3 p.m. June 28

ONLINE — $1,000 WSOP.com No-limit Hold’em Championship 8-handed, 3:30 p.m. June 28

65. $1,000 Mini Main Event No-limit Hold’em, 11 a.m. June 29

66. $10,000 No-limit Hold’em 6-handed Championship, 3 p.m. June 29

ONLINE — $500 WSOP.com No-limit Hold’em, 3:30 p.m. June 29

67. Final 500 Salute to Warriors No-limit Hold’em, 11 a.m. June 30

68. $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship, 3 p.m. June 30

ONLINE — $1,500 WSOP.com No-limit Hold’em 8-handed, 3:30 p.m. June 30

69. $10,000 No-limit Hold’em Main Event, 11 a.m. July 1 (additional flights at 11 a.m. July 2 and July 3)

ONLINE — $3,200 WSOP.com High Roller No-limit Hold’em 8-handed, 3:30 p.m. July 1

ONLINE — $10,000 WSOP.com Super High Roller No-limit Hold’em 8-handed, noon July 2

ONLINE — $400 WSOP.com No-limit Hold’em, 3:30 p.m. July 3

70. $1,000 + $111 Little One for One Drop No-limit Hold’em, noon July 4 (additional flights at noon July 5 and July 6)

ONLINE — $500 WSOP.com No-limit Hold’em Turbo Deepstack, 3 p.m. July 4

71. $3,000 Limit Hold’em 6-handed, 3 p.m. July 5

ONLINE — $600 WSOP.com No-limit Hold’em 6-handed, 3:30 p.m. July 5

72. $5,000 Mixed No-limit Hold’em/Pot-limit Omaha 8-handed, 6 p.m. July 6

73. $1,500 No-limit Hold’em Bounty, noon July 7

74. $50,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha, 3 p.m. July 7

75. $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha Bounty 8-handed, noon July 8

76. $3,000 No-limit Hold’em 6-handed, 3 p.m. July 8

77. $1,500 Fifty Stack No-limit Hold’em, noon July 9

78. $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold’em/Pot-limit Omaha 8-handed, 3 p.m. July 9

79. $50,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em, 6 p.m. July 9

80. $1,500 The Closer No-limit Hold’em, noon July 10 (additional flight at noon July 11)

81. $3,000 Pot-limit Omaha 6-handed, 3 p.m. July 10

82. $100,000 High Roller No-limit Hold’em, 3 p.m. July 11

83. $800 No-limit Hold’em Deepstack, 11 a.m. July 12

84. $1,500 Eight-game Mix 6-handed, 3 p.m. July 12

ONLINE — $500 WSOP.com Summer Saver No-limit Hold’em, 3:30 p.m. July 12

85. $1,000 Super Turbo No-limit Hold’em, 11 a.m. July 13

86. $2,500 Mixed Big Bet, 3 p.m. July 13

87. $5,000 No-limit Hold’em 8-handed, noon July 14