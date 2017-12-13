ad-fullscreen
WSOP begins May 30 at Rio, with Main Event starting July 2

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2017 - 4:35 pm
 

The World Series of Poker’s Main Event will not pause for an extended period of time before the final table, tournament officials announced Tuesday.

The elimination of the break in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit Texas Hold ’em World Championship was one of several schedule changes released for the 49th annual WSOP that runs May 30 to July 17 at the Rio Convention Center.

“We feel very good about the multitude of offerings on the 2018 World Series of Poker schedule and look forward to welcoming everyone to the Rio in Las Vegas this summer,” WSOP tournament director Jack Effel said in a statement.

From 2008 to 2016, the final table of the Main Event was in November after an approximately 3½-month break.

Last year, officials got rid of the “November Nine” format and scheduled a two-day break in July before resuming nine-handed play at the final table. Scott Blumstein of Morristown, New Jersey, went on to win the $8.15 million first prize.

The 2018 Main Event begins July 2 with the first of three starting flights. The tournament will run every day through July 14, with live coverage on ESPN and PokerGO.

Nine events were added to the WSOP schedule for the summer, including $50,000 and $100,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em High Roller tournaments. A $1,500 buy-in called “The Closer” begins July 12 and features a $1 million guaranteed prize pool.

Popular tournaments such as the $565 buy-in “Colossus,” the $365 buy-in “Giant” and the $1,500 buy-in “Millionaire Maker” return, along with staples such as the Ladies Championship and the Seniors Championship.

The 2018 WSOP culminates with the $1 million buy-in Big One for One Drop that begins July 15, a day after the Main Event is slated to conclude.

For the full schedule of 78 bracelet events at the 2018 WSOP, visit wsop.com/tournaments.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

