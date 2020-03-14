WSOP Circuit events postponed; main WSOP still on

Events around the world have been suspended or postponed indefinitely. World Series of Poker officials have not altered plans for the flagship event.

World Series of Poker Circuit events around the world have been suspended or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

Plans for the flagship WSOP, scheduled for May 26 through July 15 at the Rio Convention Center, have not changed.

“We are monitoring COVID-19 developments very carefully, and it is scheduled to be held as planned,” the WSOP said in a release.

Because of the Circuit changes, WSOP.com will host an 18-event online series starting Saturday and running through March 31 called the Online Super Circuit Series for players residing in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey, where online poker is legal.

Circuit stops already in progress in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Los Angeles; and Rozvadov, Czech Republic, have been suspended. They are expected to resume when an appropriate time has been determined, officials said.

Scheduled stops at Bally’s in Las Vegas (Thursday through March 30); Cherokee, North Carolina (April 8-20); and Cannes, France (April 9-19), have been postponed indefinitely.

