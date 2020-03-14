60°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Betting

WSOP Circuit events postponed; main WSOP still on

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 

World Series of Poker Circuit events around the world have been suspended or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

Plans for the flagship WSOP, scheduled for May 26 through July 15 at the Rio Convention Center, have not changed.

“We are monitoring COVID-19 developments very carefully, and it is scheduled to be held as planned,” the WSOP said in a release.

Because of the Circuit changes, WSOP.com will host an 18-event online series starting Saturday and running through March 31 called the Online Super Circuit Series for players residing in Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey, where online poker is legal.

Circuit stops already in progress in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Los Angeles; and Rozvadov, Czech Republic, have been suspended. They are expected to resume when an appropriate time has been determined, officials said.

Scheduled stops at Bally’s in Las Vegas (Thursday through March 30); Cherokee, North Carolina (April 8-20); and Cannes, France (April 9-19), have been postponed indefinitely.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
2
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
3
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
List of Las Vegas concerts, shows that have been canceled or postponed
4
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
5
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
Effects of coronavirus fear hit Las Vegas economy hard
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Xander Schauffele hits from a bunker on the seventh hole during the final round for the Masters ...
Westgate to open new Masters betting pool
By / RJ

The sportsbook is anticipating having to refund all outstanding bets on golf’s first major after it was postponed, based on stipulated rules about the start date.