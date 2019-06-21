87°F
WSOP player ties record with tournament win for 4th straight year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2019 - 9:50 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2019 - 10:02 pm

Loren Klein tied a World Series of Poker record by winning a tournament in four consecutive years.

The resident of Verdi took down the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Big Bet event Thursday at the Rio Convention Center, outlasting 217 other entrants.

He defeated Ryan Hughes of Phoenix to claim the $127,808 first prize and his fourth career bracelet.

Bill Boyd (1971 to 1974) and Doyle Brunson (1976 to 1979) are the only other players to capture bracelets in four straight years.

