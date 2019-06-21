WSOP player ties record with tournament win for 4th straight year

Loren Klein tied a World Series of Poker record by winning a tournament in four consecutive years, taking down the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Big Bet event Thursday at the Rio.

The resident of Verdi took down the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Big Bet event Thursday at the Rio Convention Center, outlasting 217 other entrants.

Loren Klein made WSOP history on Tuesday evening to win a bracelet in 3 consecutive summers. Klein won the biggest $10,000 pot-limit Omaha championship in the history of the WSOP. The eight-handed event drew 476 entries and Klein took home $1,018,336 for his third WSOP win

He defeated Ryan Hughes of Phoenix to claim the $127,808 first prize and his fourth career bracelet.

Bill Boyd (1971 to 1974) and Doyle Brunson (1976 to 1979) are the only other players to capture bracelets in four straight years.

