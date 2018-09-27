Wynn Las Vegas bettor places 6-figure wager on Rams over Vikings

Since Thursday Night Football started in 2006, visiting teams traveling two time zones West for the game are 0-10 straight up and ATS.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) prepares to throw the football against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their NFL game in Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

A bettor at the Wynn Las Vegas sports book placed a six-figure wager Thursday morning on the Los Angeles Rams as 7-point favorites (minus 120) over the Minnesota Vikings.

The line on the “Thursday Night Football” game is up to 7½ (even) at the Wynn and Jerry’s Nugget sports book but is holding steady at 7 at all other Las Vegas sports books. The consensus total is 48½.

Los Angeles is 3-0 straight up and against the spread, winning its first three games by an average margin of 22 points. Minnesota is 1-1-1 and coming off an embarrassing 27-6 home loss to the Buffalo Bills as 17-point favorites.

The early action also is on the Rams at Station Casinos sports books.

“Before the Bills game, you could’ve made a case to make the number closer to 4 or 6. Definitely not a touchdown or higher,” Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito said. “When the game first came out, I thought it clearly was a preview of the NFC title game.

“The Rams are the best team in football right now. They’re impressive on both sides of the ball. For my money, I still think the Vikings are the second-best team in the NFC. The loss to the Bills was a sandwich game, with the Packers the week before and then the short week for the Rams. They were clearly flat in that game.”

The Vikings are 19-9 ATS as underdogs under coach Mike Zimmer but Esposito noted one statistic that doesn’t bode well for Minnesota.

