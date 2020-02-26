You can now bet on Tom Brady’s 2020 NFL team in Las Vegas
William Hill has posted odds at its Nevada sportsbooks on which team quarterback Tom Brady will take his first snap with in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season.
DraftKings sportsbook in New Jersey posted odds on Tom Brady’s 2020 team in January, but bettors couldn’t wager on the prop in Las Vegas.
Until now.
The New England Patriots are the -160 favorites after opening at -200 to re-sign their six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.
The Las Vegas Raiders are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers as the 3-1 second choice, after the Raiders opened at 4-1 and the Chargers at 9-2.
“This prop is the first of its kind for us,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said in a statement. “Vegas is getting the Raiders next season, and it’s one of the teams Brady has hinted at coming to.
“Where he will be going is huge news, and we always try to make props that are fun and allow sports fans to be involved in the conversation.”
The Tennessee Titans are the 10-1 fourth choice, and no snap taken in 2020 Week 1 is 18-1.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 25-1 long shots to land Brady, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts each at 40-1.
The field, which is every other team, is 12-1.
The Raiders opened at 20-1 at DraftKings to sign Brady before dropping to the 4-1 second choice amid reports that they plan to pursue the three-time NFL MVP if he becomes a free agent March 18.
The Patriots opened as the -330 favorites at DraftKings before dipping to -300.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.
Tom Brady’s 2020 team
William Hill sportsbook in Nevada has posted the prop “Which team will Tom Brady take his first snap with in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season?”
Patriots -160
Raiders 3-1
Chargers 3-1
Titans 10-1
Field (any other team) 12-1
No snap in 2020 Week 1 18-1
Buccaneers 25-1
Dolphins 40-1
Cowboys 40-1
Colts 40-1