You can now bet on Tom Brady’s 2020 NFL team in Las Vegas

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after throwing an interception late in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Nearly every one of the NFL's eight divisions has a team or teams with a quarterback quandary. With the exception of the NFC West it's easy to argue that there's a major hole behind center somewhere. Yep, after two decades of unmatched success, Tom Brady is without a contract. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tosses the football on the sideline in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

DraftKings sportsbook in New Jersey posted odds on Tom Brady’s 2020 team in January, but bettors couldn’t wager on the prop in Las Vegas.

Until now.

William Hill has posted odds at its Nevada sportsbooks on which team Brady will take his first snap with in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The New England Patriots are the -160 favorites after opening at -200 to re-sign their six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers as the 3-1 second choice, after the Raiders opened at 4-1 and the Chargers at 9-2.

“This prop is the first of its kind for us,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said in a statement. “Vegas is getting the Raiders next season, and it’s one of the teams Brady has hinted at coming to.

“Where he will be going is huge news, and we always try to make props that are fun and allow sports fans to be involved in the conversation.”

The Tennessee Titans are the 10-1 fourth choice, and no snap taken in 2020 Week 1 is 18-1.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 25-1 long shots to land Brady, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts each at 40-1.

The field, which is every other team, is 12-1.

The Raiders opened at 20-1 at DraftKings to sign Brady before dropping to the 4-1 second choice amid reports that they plan to pursue the three-time NFL MVP if he becomes a free agent March 18.

The Patriots opened as the -330 favorites at DraftKings before dipping to -300.

