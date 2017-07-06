Young jockeys Evin Roman, Tyler Gaffalione step into spotlight

Many of the top jockeys in the U.S. are getting a bit long in the stirrups, but phenomenal riding feats by two youngsters this past weekend suggested that the next generation is ready to step to the fore.

Santa Anita in Arcadia, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

We’ll get to this week’s featured handicapping race – the Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes — but first let’s give Evin Roman, 19, and Tyler Gaffalione, 22, their due.

Roman (pronounced row-MAHN) completed a season for the record books Tuesday at Santa Anita, becoming only the second apprentice jockey to win a riding title at “the Great Race Place” and the first since Gordon Glisson did it in 1949. His 41 victories tied him with Flavien Prat for the top spot in what is arguably the deepest jockey colony in the country.

If that’s not enough, consider that the “bug boy” has only been riding professionally since January after graduating from jockey school in his native Puerto Rico. Jockey agent Tony Matos deserves a ton of credit as well for picking out a diamond in the rough and lining up live mounts for him.

Gaffalione, who will turn 23 in September, was working his own magic Tuesday in Florida, racking up seven of the 11 races on the Gulfstream Fourth of July card. That tied him for the track record held by Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey.

The third-generation jockey, who secured his first Kentucky Derby mount this year, appears well on his way to becoming a dominant rider on the Florida circuit, particularly when some of the snowbird riders like John Velasquez, Javier Castellano and the brothers Ortiz return to their northern haunts.

#RJhorseracing feature race of the week

As we await the opening of racing’s grandest stages at Del Mar and Saratoga next week, let’s check in on the sprint division via the Belmont Sprint Championship Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park, a 6-furlong test for 3-year-olds and up.

I invite you to join our growing stable of crowd handicappers. Here’s how it works:

Download the PPs for the race, courtesy of Equibase, at reviewjournal.com/horseracing and either email me your selections or post them on Twitter using the hashtag #RJhorseracing, along with some succinct analysis, before 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

I’ll update this evening with our crowd ’cappers top picks and feature one of the handicappers who has an interesting angle on the race.

