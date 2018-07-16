Sports

Bill Beekman begins as permanent Michigan State athletic director

By Noah Trister The Associated Press
July 16, 2018 - 10:54 am
 

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State has officially introduced Bill Beekman as its new athletic director, giving him the job he has held on an interim basis since early February.

The school held a news conference Monday across the street from its basketball arena. John Engler, Michigan State’s interim president, says he’s confident Beekman will bring “success and honor” to the athletic department.

Beekman took over on an interim basis shortly after athletic director Mark Hollis retired following the sex abuse scandal involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar and just before ESPN reported allegations of sexual assault and violence against women involving Michigan State football and basketball players. The report questioned how the athletic department handled those cases.

Engler appointed Beekman as interim AD on Feb. 5.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Sports
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sports Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like