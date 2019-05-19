Bishop Gorman boys, Centennial girls claim state track titles

The Gaels won their second consecutive Class 4A championship, and the Bulldogs captured their ninth straight crown Saturday at Desert Oasis.

Quincy Bonds of Centennial, second from left, on her way to winning Class 4A 300 meter hurdles in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Competing with Bonds, from left, are Audrey Dayton of Sierra Vista, Ashley Britt of Carson, Ajanae Cressey of Sierra Vista and Cheyenne Jones of Centennial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Justin Watterson of Coronado, left, on his way to winning Class 4A 300 meter hurdles in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Competing with Watterson, from left, are Torian Hammond Canyon Springs, Anthony Medina Medina of Galena and Reese Kimball of Coronado. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ashley Moore of Centennial competes in the triple jump during the Class 4A state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Moore won with a state meet record jump of 40-5.75. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Noah Norris of Centennial, left, and Colby Thomas of Reno battle in the Class 4A 800 meters in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Norris went on to win with a time of 1:57.04. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Elijah Hernandez of Coronado, from left, Brandon Jones of Spanish Springs, Miles Davis of Las Vegas and Jeramiah Jones of Desert Pines compete in 400 meters in the Class 4A state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Hernandez went on to win with a time of 48.19. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Quincy Bonds Centennial, center, on her way to winning Class 4A 300 meter hurdles in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Competing with Bonds, from left, are Mackenna Miller of Wooster, A'Lexis Mathis of Canyon Springs, Audrey Dayton of Sierra Vista, Ashley Britt of Carson, Ajanae Cressey of Sierra Vista and Cheyenne Jones of Centennial. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Endya Scott of Desert Oasis, from left, Aniya Smith of Rancho, Roxann Patterson of Reed, Amir'a Edmond of Rancho, Sierrah Rivera of Green Valley and Kennedy Brace of Centennial compete in the Class 4A 200 meters in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Edmond went on to win with a time of 24.43 seconds. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rome Odunze Bishop Gorman, center, on his way to winning 200 meters with a time of 21.25 seconds in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Competing with Odunze are, from left, Victory David of Las Vegas, Kyu Kelly of Bishop Gorman, Benjamin Butler of Reno, Brian Dunn of Faith Lutheran, Malachi Bibbs of Reed and Cervontes White of Liberty. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kennedy Brace Centennial, third from left, on her way to winning the 400 meters in the state track meet at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas Saturday, May 18, 2019. Competing with Brace, from left, are Endya Scott of Desert Oasis, Alayna Verner of Silverado, Roxann Patterson of Reed, Alina Oranchak of Arbor View and Sierrah Rivera of Green Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop Gorman’s boys track team won its first state title last season.

It didn’t take long to get a second one.

The Gaels took a sizable lead into Saturday’s final day of the Class 4A state championships at Desert Oasis and never let up.

Sparked by individual wins from Rome Odunze and Kyu Kelly, the Gaels wrapped up their second consecutive title by scoring 99 points. Centennial was second with 65 and Coronado third with 54½.

“Our kids really rose to the occasion,” said Gorman coach Scott Cooley, whose team led by 18 points at the midway mark of the meet. “This is a program that has just kept getting better every year. We had seven school records this week, and that’s just unheard of.”

Kelly won the long jump by almost 2 feet, posting a mark of 24 feet, 2½ inches.

“Kyu is such a special kid and such an amazing athlete,” Cooley said. “He’s the total package.”

Odunze won the 200-meter dash in 21.25 seconds, just ahead of Kelly. Both ran on the Gaels’ 400-meter relay team that was victorious Friday.

“Rome’s 200 was phenomenal,” Cooley said. “He has cleaned up a lot of things with his running technique. He is really committed.”

Coronado’s Justin Watterson had one of the meet’s feel-good moments.

After falling in the 110 hurdles Friday, Watterson won the 300 hurdles in 37.4, finishing off a race in which he was narrowly trailing Canyon Springs senior Torian Hammond before Hammond fell before the final hurdle.

Desert Oasis’ Conner Nicholas added the 3,200 title (9:41.37) to the 1,600 title he won Friday.

Liberty’s Corey Moore finished off his domination of the throwing events, winning the discus (189-2) by almost 30 feet and taking the shot put (55-4¾).

Girls

Ashley Moore wasn’t thrilled with just a state meet record.

The Centennial junior set the meet record Saturday in the triple jump at the Class 4A state track championships at Desert Oasis, going 40-5¾ on one of her preliminary jumps.

But she didn’t meet her own lofty standards.

“Today, 42 (feet) was the goal,” said Moore, who won the long jump Friday. “I scratched the big jumps today.”

Missing that goal was about all that went wrong for the Bulldogs girls all weekend.

Centennial ran away with its ninth straight Class 4A championship, scoring 126 points. Runners-up Carson and Sierra Vista each had 54.

“I’m happy,” Moore said. “It wasn’t my best day, but not my worst.”

Bulldogs junior Quincy Bonds repeated as the champion in the 300 hurdles, finishing in 43.71. She won the 100 hurdles and ran on the winning 400 relay team Friday.

Teammate Kennedy Brace contributed two titles Saturday. She ran a personal record 54.82 to win the 400 in the morning, but made a face of disgust at the finish line.

“I was really upset,” Brace said. “My goal this year was 53. I will be looking for bigger as the (club) season goes on this summer.”

Brace then seemed to take out some of that early frustration during her anchor leg on the winning 1,600 relay to end the girls meet in the afternoon.

When Brace took the baton for the final 400 meters, Centennial was third behind Sierra Vista and Arbor View.

By the end of the first turn, Brace had passed Arbor View. Before the back straightaway curved into the final turn, she had blown by Sierra Vista, bringing home the title in 3:55.86.

Rancho’s Amir’a Edmond won the 100 on Friday and claimed the 200 in 24.43 on Saturday.

Liberty’s Aaliyah Soa won the shot put (44-5¾) and discus (144-8).

