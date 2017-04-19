Blue Jackets beat Penguins to stay alive in 1st-round series

Columbus Blue Jackets' Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, makes a save as teammate Brandon Saad defends against Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won, 5-4. (Jay LaPrete/AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Facing elimination in a best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round playoff series, the Columbus Blue Jackets started aggressively and held off the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 5-4 victory on Tuesday night.

Columbus still trails 3-1 in the series, which shifts back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 on Thursday night.

Jack Johnson, Josh Anderson, Markus Nutivaara, William Karlsson and Boone Jenner each had a goal for the Blue Jackets. Patric Hornqvist, Ron Hainsey, Tom Kuhnhackl and Jake Guentzel scored goals for the Penguins.

Rangers 2, Canadiens 1

NEW YORK — Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves and Rick Nash scored the deciding goal in the second period as New York defeated Montreal in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The Rangers evened the best-of-seven series at 2-2. Game 5 is scheduled for Thursday night in Montreal.

Jesper Fast also scored for the Rangers, who ended a six-game playoff home losing streak that dated to the 2015 postseason. Carey Price stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Canadiens, who received their lone goal from Torey Mitchell.

San Jose 7, Edmonton 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Jose’s victory in Game 4 followed consecutive shutout losses and tied the Western Conference quarterfinal vs. Edmonton at two wins apiece.

A pivotal Game 5 is Thursday in Edmonton, and the series is guaranteed to return to the South Bay for Game 6 on Saturday.

Captain Joe Pavelski set a franchise record for the fastest goal at the outset of a playoff game — just 15 seconds in — in addition to scoring later on the power play and contributing an assist. Logan Couture added two goals while defenseman Brent Burns chipped in with his first points of the series — three assists. Patrick Marleau, Marcus Sorensen and David Schlemko also scored for the Sharks while Martin Jones earned his fourth career playoff shutout with 23 saves.