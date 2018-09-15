After shoving match, ‘Canelo,’ GGG ready to settle matters in ring

The middleweight rematch became official for Saturday at T-Mobile Arena after the fighters made the 160-pound limit. Gennady Golovkin weighed 159.6 pounds and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 159.4.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, left, and Gennady Golovkin pose during a weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Alvarez and Golovkin will fight Saturday night in a middleweight title bout. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez during a weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Gennady Golovkin during his weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Golovkin will fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez Saturday in a middleweight title bout. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Ring announcer Joe A. Martinez was in the midst of giving Saul “Canelo” Alvarez an emphatic introduction before being asked to stop.

Golden Boy Promotions bosses Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez shouted “he goes first” and pointed at Gennady Golovkin.

Initially, Golovkin didn’t move. He’s the longest reigning champion in boxing, and champions don’t go first.

Golovkin ended up budging and stepped on the scale first during a chaotic weigh-in Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

But it was the last time Golovkin budged, and not even a charging Alvarez was going to make him move another inch.

Golovkin’s WBA and WBC middleweight belts will be on the line, along with his Ring Magazine lineal title that was stripped from Alvarez for twice testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

What transpired after the weigh-in perfectly defined what each boxer went through in the one-year lead-up to the rematch.

Y’all wanted a face off?! Canelo rushes GGG #CaneloGGG2 pic.twitter.com/vuhnIzGK4K — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) September 14, 2018

For 12 months, Alvarez had to hear Golovkin and his team say he ran for most of the first fight and was gifted a scorecard by judge Adalaide Byrd.

Throw in the insults Team Golovkin made regarding Alvarez’s failed drug tests, and it’s easy to understand why the often composed Mexican superstar lost his cool.

A furious Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) went nose-to-nose with Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) and needed to be restrained as the two camps shoved each other.

“I got too excited,” Alvarez, 28, said about charging Golovkin. “I don’t like to talk. (On Saturday) I’m going to show them more than just talk.”

Before rushing Golovkin, Alvarez fell attempting to sit on his chair to put his clothes back on.

Golovkin didn’t participate in the scuffle. He just stared daggers at Alvarez while keeping his hands next to his pockets.

The fighter from Kazakhstan got the reaction he wanted.

“He’s like a clown,” Golovkin said of Alvarez. “It doesn’t matter to me. … I want the knockout.”

Golovkin grew tired of making concessions for Alvarez. For two years, he chased Alvarez to get into the ring, but it cost him a 70-30 money split for the first bout.

He was left in limbo after Alvarez failed his drug tests. Golovkin had to wait a month before Alvarez decided to withdraw from the scheduled May 5 rematch.

The late decision led to Golovkin fighting outmatched Vanes Martirosyan in Southern California on Cinco de Mayo instead of being in Las Vegas for a megabout.

Golovkin risked a lot by fighting in the spring, as an injury could have prevented the lucrative rematch with Alvarez. But at age 36, Golovkin wasn’t going to waste an opportunity to fight.

He got some money back by refusing to accept a 60-40 split for the second bout with Alvarez. He drew the line at 55-45 and got it.

No more budging from the fighter known as “Triple G.”

Alvarez will receive a $5 million purse and Golovkin $4 million, according to the Nevada Athletic Commission. They’ll make millions more from the HBO pay-per-view buys.

“Canelo talks a lot, his promotion talks a lot,” Golovkin said. “Canelo is a completely different guy (after the doping scandal). I don’t understand why. It’s crazy.”

After the shoving — which included Alvarez’s trainer, Eddy Reynoso, and Golovkin’s trainer, Abel Sanchez — Alvarez was smiling and waving at his infant daughter near the stage.

Alvarez said he’ll use his rage in a controlled manner inside the ring. He gave the boxing world a glimpse by throwing a passionate combination before leaving the stage.

Almost a year to the date since Alvarez and Golovkin settled for a split draw in the desert, let the 13th round begin.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.