Allegiant Stadium to host Canelo Alvarez megafight in September

Two of the most popular boxers in the world came face-to-face on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia to announce they would fight at Allegiant Stadium in September.

Canelo vs. Crawford in works for Allegiant Stadium with Jake Paul out?

Terence Crawford celebrates his win with his family over Errol Spence Jr., ended in round 9 during an undisputed world welterweight championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Canelo Alvarez, center, celebrates after wining against William Scull during super middleweight World Boxing Championship at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 4, 2025. (AP Photo)

Allegiant Stadium is loudly announcing its presence on the combat sports scene.

The biggest venue available in the fight capital of the world has been announced as the host site for a boxing megabout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford on Sept. 12.

It will be the first boxing or UFC event held at the stadium. UFC president Dana White will serve as the main promoter for the fight.

Crawford entered the ring after Alvarez’s pedestrian unanimous-decision win over William Scull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday night for the formal announcement of the clash for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight (168-pound) title.

“He did what he had to do to get the job done,” Crawford said of Alvarez’s performance. “For what was in front of him.”

What’s in front of him is perhaps the most-anticipated bout in boxing.

Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 knockouts), 34, from Guadalajara, Mexico, is a massively popular four-division world champion.

Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), 37, from Omaha, Nebraska, is also a popular four-division world champion. He will be moving up two weight classes to fight Alvarez.

The fight should do massive business, a major reason their representatives believe the timing is right to finally host a boxing match at Allegiant Stadium.

The venue is home to the Raiders and has hosted a Super Bowl and WrestleMania.

Crawford and Alvarez will fight on a Friday night. UNLV is already slated to host Idaho State in a football game on Saturday that weekend, and the Raiders’ schedule has not yet been announced.

While the megafight had clearly already been agreed to well before Alvarez stepped into the ring Saturday against Scull, his performance didn’t do much to promote the future affair.

Scull (23-1, nine KOs) has an elusive style, and Alvarez wasn’t able to do much to force the action. Both fighters received warnings for inactivity, but in the end, Alvarez wasn’t in great danger of actually losing the bout, which set a CompuBox record with 445 total punches thrown, a low in the 40-year history of the system.

The judges favored Alvarez 115-113, 116-112 and 119-109.

“I don’t like to fight those kinds of guys,” Alvarez said. “They came to just survive to the final round. That’s why I don’t like to fight them. It won’t be that kind of fight (against Crawford). I hate that kind of fight. He moved even more than we thought. But it’s OK. We won. We’re here.”

