Alvarez sets Las Vegas fight, but not on usual Mexican holiday

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez poses with his championship belts after his unanimous decision victory against Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin, in a super middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo will meet Sept. 30 in Las Vegas, Alvarez announced Friday afternoon via social media.

The fight brings together two active undisputed champions for the first time in boxing’s four-belt era.

A weight was not announced, but ESPN reported the fight will be contested at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds, with Charlo moving up from 154. The venue has not been finalized.

UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED 🗓️ Sept. 30

📍Las Vegas

The fight marks the first in lucrative deal with Premier Boxing Champions for Alvarez.

Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 knockouts) generally fights in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day weekend, but T-Mobile Arena is hosting a UFC event Sept. 16. MGM Grand Garden and Michelob Ultra Arena are also reserved, leaving Las Vegas devoid of practical options for Alvarez that weekend.

Showtime will carry the broadcast via pay-per-view, marking Alvarez’s first fight with PBC and the network since his victory Nov. 6, 2021, over Caleb Plant for the undisputed 168-pound title at MGM Grand Garden.

Alvarez operates on short-term contracts to maximize leverage as boxing’s biggest star and most recently partnered with Matchroom Boxing and promoter Eddie Hearn, who teamed with DAZN to produce six of his past seven fights.

The last of those fights was a May unanimous decision over John Ryder at Estadio Akron outside of Alvarez’s hometown of Guadalajara, Mexico.

PBC has a much deeper stable of prospective opponents for Alvarez, including Charlo and his twin, Jermall, the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion. Undefeated super middleweight star David Benavidez and rising super middleweight standout David Morrell Jr. also loom — along with unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. at a catchweight.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs), a 33-year-old from Houston, is among boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters, having unified the 154-pound division with victories over former titleholders Tony Harrison, Jeison Rosario and Brian Castano.

Charlo was due to fight WBO mandatory contender and emerging 154-pound star Tim Tszyu in January at Michelob Ultra Arena, but he injured his hand — triggering a cancellation and thus the fight with Alvarez.

Charlo blends power with precision and aggression, utilizing deft footwork and an educated jab. He called in May for a fight with Alvarez, utilizing a livestream on Instagram to issue his challenge.

“I’ll gain a little weight,” Charlo said on Instagram. “Little Charlo will fight anybody. … I ain’t never ducked no smoke. Undisputed versus undisputed. That could be a big thing in boxing.”

The fight represents another marquee event for PBC and founder Al Haymon, who produced Benavidez’s decision victory over Plant in March at MGM Grand Garden and lightweight superstar Gervonta Davis’ knockout of fellow superstar Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena.

Spence and WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford are battling July 29 for the undisputed 147-pound title at T-Mobile Arena on Showtime pay-per-view under the PBC banner.

Their fight is among the most anticipated of the generation.

